3 harmful effects of skipping your breakfast

breakfast

Breakfast is considered healthy and more so more important than other meals in a day.

Many nutritionists have given nutritional guidelines to help improve the health of individuals. It is claimed that breakfast helps us lose weight and that skipping it can raise the risk of obesity.



There are endless reasons people will skip breakfast: children, fear of being late for work, busy schedules, meeting targets at work, and a host of other reasons.



While it can be easy to skip meals, breakfast is very important if an individual wants to have a good day.



In a report shared by tatahealth.com, it details how skipping breakfast can affect ones health.



Slows the metabolism

Skipping meals leaves the body to function slow; the metabolism becomes steady, besides, the prolonged fasting in the morning after not eating for the whole night reduces the body’s capacity to burn the calories, which in turn leads to fat accumulation.



However, having a hearty meal in the morning gives the metabolism a boost and helps reduce weight. There are many studies that have corroborated that people who eat breakfast regularly have a higher level of metabolism.



Can trigger hair loss



One crucial consequence of skipping breakfast is that it could lead to hair loss. Consuming a meal that contains critically low levels of protein can have an adverse effect on the keratin levels in the body. Keratin is known as a critical component that triggers hair loss and stops hair growth.



Breakfast is the most important meal of the day that plays an important role in promoting hair growth. So, make sure to eat a healthy breakfast every day, as it is rich in protein, so as to avoid hair loss.

Increases the risk of cancer



Skipping breakfast may lead to the likelihood of overindulging in food throughout the day, which means eating any food you chance on.



This, in turn, increases the risk of obesity.



According to research conducted by Cancer Research UK, it was found that people who are obese are at high risk of developing cancer.