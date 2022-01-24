3 hidden facts you probably didn’t know about Ameno hitmaker, Nektunez

Nektunez’s ‘Ameno is the most Shazamed song in the world

Nektunez experiences a shoot up in his music career



Nektunez takes over the world with ‘Ameno’ song



The life-changing story of music producer, Nektunez, within the last quarter of 2021 is a magical breakthrough many cannot fathom.



The remix of his 'Ameno' Amapiano song which features Nigeria’s Goya Menor is the song of the moment as it is currently retaining its stance as the most Shazamed song in the world and also number 1 of Nigeria’s top 100 songs on Apple music.



The song has gone viral all over the world and has currently clocked millions of streams across all digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and many others.

You probably have grown tired of hearing ‘Dorime ….you want to bamba, you want to chill with the big boys….” each time you launch your social media, but how well do you know the man behind it.



Born and bred in Ghana



Known in real life as Noble, Nektunez was born to Ghanaian parents on the 13th of July in the early nineties (90s). He was born in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, and raised in a Catholic home.



Nektunez went through all the stages of formal education in Ghana



He studied at top private schools in Kumasi for his elementary and secondary school education. After obtaining his West African School Certificate, he enrolled at the University Of Ghana.

Nektunez graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the university after four years of study.



Nektunez produces beats for several Ghanaian artistes



He has produced beats for the likes of Eugy, Dance God, Evans Scott, Kobby Wills, Fameye, Camidoh, amongst others.



