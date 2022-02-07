3 instances Despite caused stir with his wealth

Despite’s lifestyle becomes topical on social media

The internet has become a platform for the display of wealth. Considering that showbiz is characterized by razzmatazz, a number of Ghanaian celebrities have flaunted material gains and subsequently engendered conversation.



In the last couple of days, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, owner of Despite Group of Companies, has been trending after he unveiled a posh car. Although it was the first in 2022, he has flaunted several others in previous years during occasions.



The plush parties, expensive cars, mansions, and others are often displayed on various social media feeds and one may need multiple shocks to withstand the pressure it comes with.

With this kind of lifestyle, one may either get motivated, envious, or resort to the words of ecclesiastic 1-3 which states; ‘Vanity of vanities! All is vanity. What does man gain by all the toil at which he toils under the sun?'



His son Kennedy Osei’s wedding







Since February 2020 till date, Despite’s family has left an unbeatable record after organizing what has been touted by some personalities as the most expensive wedding Ghana has ever witnessed.

#Kency2020 wasn’t just a hashtag but has managed to stick into the minds of a section of the public per the events that characterized Kennedy Osei and Tracy’s wedding.



Despite’s son, Kennedy Osei’s wedding was the talk of town and although there have been series of plush weddings after that, it still remains undefeated, some analysts have said.



Despite’s 60th birthday party









After visiting his hometown to hand over two newly built mansions to his sisters and donating to the widows in his hometown, Wiamoase, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite climaxed his birthday with an exclusive dinner party in February 2022.



It was a night of bliss and the utmost display of class and affluence at the 60th birthday party of the popular business mogul.



Per the activities that took place, the event was rated as the ‘Birthday of the Year’ by some individuals who chanced upon pictures and videos that flooded various social media platforms.



Ranging from the food, décor, birthday cakes, and even the type of individuals that graced the ceremony, everything felt expensive.



Despite’s US$3m Buggati





Ghanaians were left in shock after Dr. Osei Kwame Despite unveiled his Bugatti Chiron at East Legon in Accra, Ghana. The car is estimated to cost US$3m.



Reported to be a birthday gift for himself, the super-expensive sports car was unveiled at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club of which he is a member.



The new Chiron is known to be the fastest, most powerful, and exclusive super sports car in BUGATTI’s history and Despite is reportedly the first to acquire such a vehicle in Africa.