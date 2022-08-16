10
3 pictures of Bridget Otoo's husband's affiliation with the Accra Grand Lodge

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, husband of broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, is a proud member of the Accra Grand Lodge, a Freemason society in Ghana.

He has been vocal about his affiliation with the group in videos and photos of their activities on Twitter.

One of his greatest desires is to become a future Masonic Scholar, which takes significant work, effort, and dedication.

A section of Ghanaians have over the years held negative perceptions about Freemasons, who they claim don't believe in God, but this is quite contrary to the fact.

Respectable personalities in the country, including the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, lawyer Afenyo-Markin, historian Henry Martey Newman, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, and the Kamenahene of Akwamu, Otwasuom Osei Nyampong VI, all belong to this respectable group.

Dr Ago Tetteh has on a number of occasions published charity projects that Lodges in the country have embarked on and also sent well wishes to selected Grand Masters on the occasion of their birthdays.

This young businessman is dedicated to his service.

