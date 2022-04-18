0
3 things we learnt from King Promise’s interview on WizKid’s GRAMMYS loss

King Promise has said that it is wack for WizKid to lose to music great Angelique Kidjo at the 2022 GRAMMYS.

In his estimation, WizKid deserved the award for the work he has put in over the years to make African music global.

Here are some things we learnt from the interview.

1. Wizkid is a pioneer in Music In Africa. King Promise is on record to have said that Wizkid is a pioneer in the music business in Africa. He says the musician based in Nigeria set the pace for others to follow.

2. Wizkid has given African music Global Attention. King Promise during the interview indicated that WizKid has managed to shift the attention of the world to music in Africa.

3. He has projects with Wizkid coming up. King Promise let the cat out of the bag about some great collaborations he has coming up with Wizkid. To him, Wizkid has some major works which are yet-to-be released and are super crazy and will take over the world.

