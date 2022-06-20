3 times McDan showed his romantic side in public

McDan kisses wife at 51st birthday party

McDan embraces polygamy



McDan publicly professes love for his wives



Many would have thought that his busy schedule as a business mogul will inhibit him from spending time with his family or perhaps kill his soft spot as a husband.



But it appears that McDan’s two wives (Abigail and Roberta McKorley) have been experiencing what a ‘fairy-tale husband’ feels like.



Not only does he grab the slightest opportunity to eulogize his wives, Mr. Daniel McKorley has raised the bar for “spoiling women” in a society where marriages are breaking apart at the fastest rate.

The McDan Group of Companies’ CEO often shares pictures of him helping with babysitting and house chores on social media. That’s not all, he has been caught in lovey-dovey moments with his wives on social media.



Let’s take a look at some three instances McDan has been caught in the love web.



McDan kisses wife at birthday party







At a ceremony to celebrate his 51st birthday on June 19, 2022, the popular businessman was caught on camera “French kissing” one of his wives.

Individuals on social media were stunned as it was the first time they had witnessed this sort of display of affection from McDan.



McDan publicly professes love to his two wives







Earlier, McDan in a video highlighting his autobiography said the depth of his love for his two wives is indescribable.



“A lot of people think Ga men are not romantic. But if you read this book, you’ll realize how I’ve been romantic to both of my wives. I adore them.

"I don’t know if they made me romantic or not but in all I think I am a very romantic and passionate man. I’m very passionate about love," the businessman remarked.



Prior to this, McDan made an appearance on Metro TV’s Goodmorning Ghana where he spoke about how his two wives make him happy.



He said: “They make me happy and I’m at peace. I can’t remember the last time I argued with any of my wives. We don’t fight. They are both well composed and matured.”



Picture of McDan babysitting, cooking goes viral





A heartwarming photo of McDan cooking in the kitchen whiles babysitting made rounds on social media.



The multi-millionaire shared the photo whiles advising men to help their wives with chores.



“We live in a fair world now where mothers and fathers see themselves as equal partners. But the reality is that the majority of household work and child-raising obligations are still seen as the mother’s job," he stated.