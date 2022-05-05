3 tips to increase the female libido

File photo of a woman half naked

The sexual desires of women naturally fluctuate over the years usually commonly because of their age.

There are other reasons for low libido in women which could be as a result of pregnancy, menopause or illness.



Other reasons could be medications used for mood disorders affecting the low sex drive in women while in the case of some healthy women, they can’t figure out what issue is.



It has been observed that there are different reasons to having a low sex drive in women like medical and psychological causes.



Below are three tips for women according to medicalnewstoday.com to improve sex drive:



Focus on foreplay



Having better sexual experiences may increase a person’s desire for sex, thereby boosting their libido.

In many cases, people enhance their sexual experiences by spending more time touching, kissing, using sex toys, and performing oral sex.



For females, foreplay may be especially important which is why it is encouraged for couples to start with before moving to the main.



Hormone treatment



Hormonal disproportion can be a cause of decreased libido. Health care providers may propose hormone replacement therapy.



Hormone replacement therapy is a medication that comprises female hormones one takes to replace the estrogen that their body stops making during menopause which could aid one on their journey to healthy and enjoyable sex.



Health care providers will work with individuals meticulously to determine what kind of hormone replacement therapy they should be placed on.

Sex therapy



Sexual desire is intricate, with both psychological and physical components. Even when a person has a physical condition that affects libido, such as diabetes, improving the emotional and psychological response to sex can improve libido and sexual functioning.



Therapy is an effective method used for increasing low libido. Individual counseling can support negative views about sex, self-esteem, and secondary causes of low libido, such as depression and anxiety.



Relationship counseling can help some people work through factors affecting their sexual desire.