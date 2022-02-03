3 top scenes at Osei Kwame Despite’s birthday dinner

Despite celebrates 60th birthday

Interesting events witnessed at Despite’s birthday dinner



Friends, business associates throng Despite’s mansion for birthday dinner



It was a night of bliss and the utmost display of class and affluence at the 60th birthday party of popular business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite but there were some events that made it more interesting.



Per these activities, the event has been rated as the ‘Birthday of the Year’ by some individuals who chanced upon pictures and videos that flooded social media platforms.



Ranging from the food, décor, birthday cakes, and even the type of individuals that graced the ceremony, everything felt expensive.

Biggest birthday cake ever witnessed in Ghana







Who said the most intriguing cakes are only witnessed at weddings? Well, Despite’s birthday cake has changed such a narrative.



There were a lot of cakes presented to him at the event but Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s main birthday cake was a complete stunner.



It was a magnificent cake, to say the least.

It was a 9-tier cake with a rectangular golden plated bar in the middle which also had a Bugatti resting in it.



Branded cocktails, customized with his name











Aside from the many expensive drinks at Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s birthday dinner, the cocktails that were served are worth discussing.

Every cocktail that was spotted in a glass at the event had ‘Despite @ 60’ boldly written on its surface.



Branded cocktails might be served at a lot of events in Ghana but it is the first time it has found its way to social media.



The ‘gathering of the big boys’



One might lose count trying to identify the number of ‘big men’ present at Despite’s 60th birthday dinner.



It seemed as though almost all the top influential businessmen and politicians were at Despite’s plush mansion for the event.

The likes of Ibrahim Mahama, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a Chedda, NPP’s Kennedy Agyapong, Fadda Dickson, McDan, and many others in the ‘big man’ league were present at the birthday dinner.















