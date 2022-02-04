3 ways couples can avoid cheating

A file photo of happy couples

Relationships are beautiful but with time, the butterflies fade and attention is drawn to other things like children, self development, work among other things.

It is no fault of the couple that things have changed.



To feel that fire again, some couples try to find the spark they are missing somewhere else away from home because they find it hard bringing themselves to explain the situation to their spouses.



According to a report by verywellmind.com, men are more likely to have affairs than women.



The physical nature of men in relationships often sees them seeking more sex or attention in their marriage because they find it hard to express themselves.



They often don't have the perfect "feeling words" for their wives. So, sex becomes an important path to connection and intimacy.

Meanwhile, when women cheat, they're often trying to fill an emotional void because women frequently complain of disconnection from a spouse, and of the wish to be desired and cherished.



So, when women feel unappreciated or ignored, they tend to seek emotional intimacy out of their marriage.



There’s no question that the temptation to join the growing ranks of cheating men and women can often be a great one. But when your greatest wish is simply to remain faithful and avoid becoming the couple who cheats.



There are steps one can take. Here’s what to try according to everydayhealth.com:



Talk to your partner

A true relationship is just more than just sex. It’s about having a strong, open partnership in which you can talk freely to keep a bond strong.



The basis of a good long-term relationship is more than sexual. It has to be a friendship; it has to be about humour and daily stuff and rituals and surprises. So, talk.



Talking helps one solve half the problem.



Stay intimate



Intimacy for couples is major. Physical contact in a strong relationship should involve more than just actual sex.

Intimate touch, from stroking hair to massaging to simply holding each other, is key to keeping those bonds strong.



Kiss, massage, and keep those loving hands on each other: This works on basic biological levels to keep people literally wired to respond to one another, to anticipate each other's needs, to look to each other rather than new, unknown partners.



But this physical part, sorry to say, always gets thinner with time and has to be made up for with effort.



When in doubt just make love, when you are worried, make love, in every situation, make love to build that connection to root your love.



Avoid potential cheating traps

Most men according to the report, are smart enough to know the potential traps that lead them down the road to becoming unfaithful.



So, if one wants truly want to avoid that scenario, they should simply steer clear of these situations.



Avoid meeting alone with anyone that you feel attracted to sexually or romantically and do not confide personal details to anyone that you may feel attracted to sexually or romantically.



It’s also a good idea to avoid or eliminate ‘friendly’ hugs and kisses.