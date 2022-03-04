3 ways to keep a healthy kinky hair

Woman with a kinky hair

Being born black comes with so many beliefs other races have been deprived of.

The assumption that black people are athletic, strong, their men heavily endowed, resistant to some diseases and a host of other conjectures are different for different races.



Blacks have with time slowly accepted these speculations because no one knows how true they are.



While many blacks are considered all of the above, they are also branded beautiful for the hair texture they crown their heads with.



The black woman's hair has been described as Afro-textured or kinky hair and although it’s hard texture is difficult to maintain, below are some ways to keep it soft and silky.



Only use protective styles

Just like its name implies, protective styles help prevent the hair from breakage, shedding, or damage. Protective afro hairstyles include wearing wigs, weaves, buns, bantu knots, braids, or twists.



In cases where one makes braids or twists, it is important to ensure that the hairstylist eases up on the edges in order to reduce tension on the scalp.



Protective styles reduce the chances of over-combing, over-styling, or damaging your hair with heat. It is also an excellent way of detangling one’s afro hair a lot easier.



Remember to avoid the build-up of dirt when wearing protective styles and also oil the hair and scalp daily to keep the follicles healthy.



Use a sulphate-free shampoo

Many shampoos contain chemicals such as ammonium lauryl sulphate, ammonium laureth sulphate, or sodium lauryl sulphate. And they tend to cause dryness and breakage for your natural hair.



It’s recommended to use a sulfate-free shampoo (and conditioner) weekly to add more moisture to the hair, while also being gentler to the scalp. Also use Jamaican Black Castor Oil shampoo with shea butter and apple cider vinegar, which strengthens and restores the kinky curls.



However, if having to buy a sulphate-free shampoo regularly is a little above your budget, a more reasonable option would be to wash the hair with black soap, preferably the local ones sold in the markets. Or even better, make your own natural hair sulphate-free shampoo.



Hydrate your afro hair always



Another way is to moisturise. Kinky hair tends to dry out quickly and lose its moisture, so to prevent that, consistently hydrate the hair. Before styling, ensure to always apply hydrating milk, cream, or oil to the hair.

For times when one has protective styles like braids or twists, it is advisable to use a conditioner in order to keep the hair well moisturized for the whole duration.



Another trick to caring for the fro and refreshing the curls is to treat the hair to a hydrating hair mask often. For excessively dry hair, a maximum hydration method is a second option for hydration.



The maximum hydration method is a popular and effective process for hydration, it brings and locks in moisture into the hair.