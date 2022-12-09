The festive season is almost here in Ghana and the capital city, Accra, in particular is gearing up for an influx of tourists and visitors.
Over the past few months, a number of restaurants have either been newly set up or refurbished to offer customers the best dining and hangout experience, or many are just trying as many innovations as possible to give their customers the best experience of the season.
Although the capital hosts a wide range of restaurants that offer various meals spanning across continental and traditional foods, Ghana’s most renowned food blogger Zubzz.com, has curated a list of the 30 must-visit restaurants in Accra.
As you surf through the list of restaurant options, remember to ‘count memories, not calories.’
These are the top 30 picks below:
1. Aisle 28, Asylum Down
2. Baffys Eatery, Osu
3. Baked Ghana, East Legon
4. Bondai, Osu
5. Bourbon House Cafe, East Legon
6. Brasa, Labone (Pick up a Zubzz discount card for 5% off your bill)
7. Buka, Osu
8. Cafe Bar Noir, Dzorwulu
9. Cafe Kwae, 1 Airport Square
10. Chicken & Wine, Osu
11. Country Club, Trassaco Valley
12. District24, East Legon
13. East End Bistro, East Cantoments
14. Elm Cafe, Airport Residential
15. Esuro, Osu
16. Fiesta residences, Cantoments
17. Flipbar, Osu
18. Gold Coast Restaurant, Osu Extension
19. Hayvin, East Legon
20. House of Bakes, East Legon
21. Kanvas Bistro, Osu
22. Kozo, Airport Residential
23. Lasu lo, East Legon
24. Mars, East Legon
25. Polo Club
26. Rockerfellas
27. Sandbox, Labadi
28. Santoku, Villagio
29. Vine, Airport
30. Yaya La Parisienne, Labone