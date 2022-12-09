0
30 Highly Rated Restaurants to visit this December - Zubzz.com

Ghana's most renowned food blogger a list of the 30 must-visit restaurants in Accra

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The festive season is almost here in Ghana and the capital city, Accra, in particular is gearing up for an influx of tourists and visitors.

Over the past few months, a number of restaurants have either been newly set up or refurbished to offer customers the best dining and hangout experience, or many are just trying as many innovations as possible to give their customers the best experience of the season.

Although the capital hosts a wide range of restaurants that offer various meals spanning across continental and traditional foods, Ghana’s most renowned food blogger Zubzz.com, has curated a list of the 30 must-visit restaurants in Accra.

As you surf through the list of restaurant options, remember to ‘count memories, not calories.’

These are the top 30 picks below:

1. Aisle 28, Asylum Down

2. Baffys Eatery, Osu

3. Baked Ghana, East Legon

4. Bondai, Osu

5. Bourbon House Cafe, East Legon

6. Brasa, Labone (Pick up a Zubzz discount card for 5% off your bill)

7. Buka, Osu

8. Cafe Bar Noir, Dzorwulu

9. Cafe Kwae, 1 Airport Square

10. Chicken & Wine, Osu

11. Country Club, Trassaco Valley

12. District24, East Legon

13. East End Bistro, East Cantoments

14. Elm Cafe, Airport Residential

15. Esuro, Osu

16. Fiesta residences, Cantoments

17. Flipbar, Osu

18. Gold Coast Restaurant, Osu Extension

19. Hayvin, East Legon

20. House of Bakes, East Legon

21. Kanvas Bistro, Osu

22. Kozo, Airport Residential

23. Lasu lo, East Legon

24. Mars, East Legon

25. Polo Club

26. Rockerfellas

27. Sandbox, Labadi

28. Santoku, Villagio

29. Vine, Airport

30. Yaya La Parisienne, Labone

