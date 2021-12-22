35-year-old Martha Ankomah savagely blasts critics who mock her for being unmarried

Actress, Martha Ankomah

Actress Martha Ankomah has finally spoken about why she is still single at aged 35.

Speaking in an on-air interview with Abeiku Santana, the actress who has kept her brand free from senseless controversies stated emphatically that she will marry at God’s appointed time.



According to her, she can not force God to give her a man hence she is patiently waiting for him to at the right time so critics should spare her the unnecessary criticisms that she’s getting old and needs to settle down before wrinkles take over her face



She is reported to have said;

“I remind God about my marriage through prayers but I cannot force God for a man. Bible says all things work together for the good of his children who are called according to his purpose” she said this quoting a bible quotation to back her comment."



She also threw more light on her choice of fashion style unlike the other female celebs who post half-naked pictures of themselves on the internet most of the time and according to her, she’s not in any competition with anyone to be showing off any part of her body.



She stressed that she believes in decency and that is why she dresses decently even though the world is shifting to being half naked.