'37 and counting' - Yvonne Okoro celebrates her birthday

Actress, Yvonne Okoro

Yvonne Okoro is 37 years

Yvonne Okoro thanks God for a new year



The actress asks for God's protection



Actress Yvonne Okoro has marked a new chapter in her life, she turned 37 years on Thursday, November 25.



To celebrate the day, Yvonne took to her Instagram page to render her heartfelt appreciation to her maker for safely guiding her throughout the years of her life.



The screen goddess shared an image that captured her in front of a mirror, adorned in a yellow dress.

The caption read: "37years and counting...God has been merciful...Happy birthday to moi..woohoo."



In honour of Yvonne's 37th birthday, here are some favourite looks by the Ghanaian actress.

























