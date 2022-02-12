3Music Awards 2022: Full list of nominees

The nominees for the 5th edition of 3Music Awards have been announced at a ceremony held at the Teelande Tea Garden in Accra.
Check out the list below.
Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of The Year
Camidoh – Available ft Eugy
D black – Enjoyment Minister ft Quamina MP & Stonebwoy
Darkovibes – Je M’apelle feat. Davido
Fameye – Praise
Kuami Eugene – Dollar on you
King Promise – Slow down
Kwesi Arthur – Baajo ft Joeboy
Mr. Drew – Mood
S3fa E choke ft Mr. Drew
Stonebwoy & Davido – Activate
Album of the Year (Technical award)
Amaarae – The Angel You Don’t Know
D Black – Loyalty
Joe Mettle – The Experience
Kidi – The Golden Boy
Mzvee – Inveencible
Omar Sterling – Same Earth Different Worlds
Pappy Kojo – Logos II
Sarkodie- No Pressure
Artiste of the Year
Black Sherif
Celestine Donkor
D Black
Kidi
Kuami Eugene
Mr Drew
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Gyakie
African Song of the Year
Ayra Starr -Bloody Samaritan
Chiké & Simi – Running (to you)
Fireboy DML – Peru
Focalistic ft Davido – Ke Star Remix
Joeboy – Alcohol (Sip)
Ladipoe- Feelings (feat. Buju )
Lojay x Sarz – Monalisa
Tiwa Savage – Somebody’s Son feat. Brandy
Wizkid – Essence Rmx (feat. Tems x Justin Bieber)
Best Alternative Song of The Year
Amaarae – Sad Girls Luv Money ft moliy
Akwaboah – Ntro Naa
Chris Adjei – Brothers Fight
Cina Soul – OMG
Khalifina – Black Tears
Moliy – Deja Vu
Pure Akan – Mensesa Me Ho
Worlasi ft Drvmroll – Libilibi
Best Collaboration of the Year
D Black – Enjoyment Minister ft Quamina MP & Stonebwoy
Darkovibes – Je M’apelle feat. Davido
Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee
Kwame Yogot – Biibi Besi ft. Kuami Eugene
Kweku Darlington – Sika Aba Fie ft. Kweku Flick & Yaw TOG
Mr. Drew – This Year ft Medikal
Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene
S3fa – E Choke ft Mr. Drew
Sarkodie – Happy Day feat. Kuami Eugene
Stonebwoy & Davido – Activate
Best Female Vocal Performance (Technical)
Asi Renie – Good Bye
Efe grace overflow
Empress Gifty – Odi Yompo
Enam – No More
Obaapa Christy – The Glory
Mz Vee – Coming Home
Queendalyn Yurglee – Jesus
Best Male Vocal Performance (Technical)
Camidoh – Available Remix
Chris Adjei – Brother’s Fight
Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi
Kidi – Mon Bebe
King Promise – Slow Down
Kofi Owusu Peprah – Nyame Tease
Luigi Maclean – Mala
Breakthrough Act of The Year
Abochi
Black Sheriff
Kwame Yogot
Kweku Darlington
Mona 4reall
Malcolm Nuna
Nanky
Scott Evans
Digital Act of The Year
Camidoh
Empress gifty
Kidi
Mr Drew
S3fa
Sarkodie
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
DJ of The Year
DJ Aroma
DJ Bridash
DJ Faculty
DJ JayJay
DJ Mingle
DJ Vyrusky
DJ Xpliph
Mr Shark
Emerging Woman of The Year
Abi Ima
Darkua
Joa
Lizzy Ntiamoah
Mona 4reall
Moliy
Niiella
Queendalyn
Titi Owusu
Ep of Year (Technical)
Amerado – Patience
Cina Soul – For Times We Lost
Herman $uede – Bitter Sweet
Kofi Karkari – Pop
Kofi Jamar – Appetite For Destruction
Lyrical Joe – Vibes
Strongman – The Tape
Yaw Tog – Time
Fan Army of the Year
Amg Beyond Kontrol
Bhim Nation
Die-hard Fans of Lumba
High-grade Family
SarkNation
Shatta Movement
Team DH
Team Move
Gospel act of The Year
Akesse Brempong
Celestine Donkor
Diana Hamilton
Efe Grace
Empress Gifty
Joe Mettle
Obaapa Christy
Ohemaa Mercy
Gospel song of the Year
Akesse Brempong – Yahweh
Celestine Donkor – Only You
Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye (Do It, Lord)
Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi
Joyce Blessing – Oluwa Is Involved
Ohemaa Mercy – He Lives In Me ft. MOG Music ( Ote Me Mu )
Obaapa Christy – The Glory
Patience Nyarko – Wa Sore
Group of the Year
Bethel Revival Choir
Dope Nation
Keche
R2bees
Highlife Song of the Year
Bisa K Dei – Yard
Cina soul ft kidi – Feelings
Dada Hafco ft Akwaboah – Playboy
Kelvyn boy ft Gyedu Blay Ambolley – Watch Nobody
Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace
Kwabena Kwabena – Kwadede
Mr. Drew ft. Kwabena Kwabena – Fo
Roy X Taylor – Christ
Highlife act of the Year
Akwaboah
Cina soul
Fameye
Kofi Kinaata
Kwabena Kwabena
Kuami Eugene
Hiphop Song of the Year
Black Sheriff – First Sermon
Black Sheriff – Second Sermon
Jay Bahd x City Boy x O’kenneth x Reggie x Kwaku DMC – Condemn
Joey B – Akobam
Kofi Jamar- Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee
Kweku Darlington – Sika Aba Fie ft. Kweku Flick & Yaw TOG
Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene
Sarkodie – Rollies & Cigar
Wendy Shay – Heat
Hiplife song of the Year
Amerado – Abotr3 ft. Black SherifF
Captain Planet (4 × 4) – Abodie ft. Kuami Eugene
Kelvyn Boy – Visa (Remix) ft Joey B & Kwesi Arthur
Kofi Kinaata -Thy Grace (Part 2)
Kweku Darlington – Sika Kankan
Mr. Drew – This Year ft Medikal
Sarkodie – Coachella ft. Kwesi Arthur
Sarkodie – Happy Day ft Kuami Eugene
Hiplife/hip-hop act of the Year
Amerado
Black Sherif
D Black
Kofi Jamar
Kweku Darlington
Medikal
Sarkodie
Performer of the Year
Akwaboah- Ghana Most Beautiful
Efe Grace – 3Music Women’s Brunch Performance
Eno – VGMA Performance
Epixode – VGMA Experience
Kidi – Live Connect With Kidi
Mr. Drew – VGMA Performance
Ohemaa Mercy – Tehillah
Stonebwoy – Anloga Junction @1
Producer of the year (Technical)
Kaywa
Killbeatz
Kuami Eugene (rockstar madeit )
Master Garzy
Mog Beatz
Ronyturnmeup
Streetbeatz
Willisbeatz
Rapper of the Year
Amerado – Best Rapper
Eno Barony – God Is A Woman ft. Efya
Joe Kay – Hayaye
Joey B – Cold
Lyrical Joe – 5th August
Medikal – Stop It
Sarkodie – Rollies N Cigars
Strongman – Flawless
Reggae Dancehall act of the Year
Epixode
Knii Lante
Samini
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year
Jupitar ft. Shatta Wale – Star Life
Kidi – Touch It
Samini ft. Efya – Picture
Shatta wale – 1Don
Stonebwoy – 1Gad
Stonebwoy – Blessings ft Vic Mensa
Song of the Year (4 in 1 Award)
Black Sherif – Second Sermon
Kidi – Touch It
Kwame Yogot – Biibi Bbesi ft. Kuami Eugene
Kweku Darlington – Sika Aba Fie ft. Kweku Flick & Yaw TOG
Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee
Mr. Drew – This Year ft Medikal
Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene
S3fa – E choke ft Mr. Drew
Sarkodie – Happy Day ft. Kuami Eugene
Stonebwoy ft Davido – Activate
Video of the Year (Technical)
Edem – Favour ft. Sarkodie & Efya
Epixode – Odeshi
Joey B – Cold
Kidi – Spiritual ft Kuami Eugene, Patoranking
King Promise – Slow Down
Okyeame Kwame – Love Locked Down ft. Adina Thembi
Sarkodie – Rollies and Cigars
Tiisha – Goddess
Viral song of the Year (100% public)
Black Sherif – Second Sermon
Kidi – Touch It
Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee
Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene
Okese 1 – Na Today
S3fa – E choke ft Mr. Drew
Sarkodie – Happy Day ft. Kuami Eugene
Wendy Shay – Heat
Woman of the Year
Adina
Amaarae
Celestine Donkor
Diana Hamilton
Gyakie
Mona 4reall
Ohemaa mercy
S3fa
Wendy Shay