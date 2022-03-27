3Music Awards 22: Full list of winners

3Music Awards 22

Amidst some technical challenges which delay the start of the 5th edition of the prestigious 3Music Awards, the winners for the various categories were announced.

The 2022 edition took place at the AICC Grand Arena in Accra on Saturday, March 26, 2022.



There were performances from Black Sherif, Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Mona Gucci, among others.



KiDi emerged as the Artiste of the Year, with Fameye's praise song emerging as the Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of The Year.



Kofi Kinaata emerged as the Highlife Act of the Year with his song, Thy Grace, being the Highlife Song of the Year.



Black Sheriff was adjudged the Breakthrough Act of The Year with Mona 4reall winning Emerging Woman of the Year.



Find below is the list of winners.



Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of The Year



Fameye – Praise



Album of the Year (Technical award)



KiDi – The Golden Boy



Artiste of the Year



KiDi



African Song of the Year



Wizkid – Essence Rmx (feat. Tems x Justin Bieber)



Best Alternative Song of The Year

Amaarae – Sad Girls Luv Money ft moliy



Best Collaboration of the Year



Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee



Best Female Vocal Performance (Technical)



Mz Vee – Coming Home



Best Male Vocal Performance (Technical)



KiDi – Mon Bebe



Breakthrough Act of The Year



Black Sheriff



Digital Act of The Year



KiDi



DJ of The Year



DJ Faculty



Emerging Woman of The Year



Mona 4reall

EP of Year (Technical)



Amerado – Patience



Fan Army of the Year



Die-hard Fans of Lumba



Gospel Act of The Year



Celestine Donkor



Gospel Song of the Year



Ohemaa Mercy – He Lives In Me ft. MOG Music ( Ote Me Mu )



Group of the Year



R2bees



Highlife Song of the Year



Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace



Highlife Act of the Year



Kofi Kinaata



Hiphop Song of the Year

Black Sheriff – Second Sermon



Hiplife Song of the Year



Sarkodie – Happy Day ft Kuami Eugene



Hiplife/Hip-hop Act of the Year



Black Sherif



Performer of the Year



Epixode – VGMA Experience



Producer of the Year (Technical)



Mog Beatz



Rapper of the Year



Amerado – Best Rapper



Reggae Dancehall Act of the Year



Stonebwoy



Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year



KiDi – Touch It

Song of the Year (4 in 1 Award)



Black Sherif – Second Sermon



Video of the Year (Technical)



Sarkodie – Rollies and Cigars



Viral Song of the Year (100% public)



Okese 1 – Na Today



Woman of the Year



Gyakie



Next Rated



Chief One



Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Act of the Year



KiDi