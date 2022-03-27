10
3Music Awards 22: Full list of winners

3Music Stage Live 3Music Awards 22

Sun, 27 Mar 2022

Amidst some technical challenges which delay the start of the 5th edition of the prestigious 3Music Awards, the winners for the various categories were announced.

The 2022 edition took place at the AICC Grand Arena in Accra on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

There were performances from Black Sherif, Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Mona Gucci, among others.

KiDi emerged as the Artiste of the Year, with Fameye's praise song emerging as the Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of The Year.

Kofi Kinaata emerged as the Highlife Act of the Year with his song, Thy Grace, being the Highlife Song of the Year.

Black Sheriff was adjudged the Breakthrough Act of The Year with Mona 4reall winning Emerging Woman of the Year.

Find below is the list of winners.

Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of The Year

Fameye – Praise

Album of the Year (Technical award)

KiDi – The Golden Boy

Artiste of the Year

KiDi

African Song of the Year

Wizkid – Essence Rmx (feat. Tems x Justin Bieber)

Best Alternative Song of The Year

Amaarae – Sad Girls Luv Money ft moliy

Best Collaboration of the Year

Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee

Best Female Vocal Performance (Technical)

Mz Vee – Coming Home

Best Male Vocal Performance (Technical)

KiDi – Mon Bebe

Breakthrough Act of The Year

Black Sheriff

Digital Act of The Year

KiDi

DJ of The Year

DJ Faculty

Emerging Woman of The Year

Mona 4reall

EP of Year (Technical)

Amerado – Patience

Fan Army of the Year

Die-hard Fans of Lumba

Gospel Act of The Year

Celestine Donkor

Gospel Song of the Year

Ohemaa Mercy – He Lives In Me ft. MOG Music ( Ote Me Mu )

Group of the Year

R2bees

Highlife Song of the Year

Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace

Highlife Act of the Year

Kofi Kinaata

Hiphop Song of the Year

Black Sheriff – Second Sermon

Hiplife Song of the Year

Sarkodie – Happy Day ft Kuami Eugene

Hiplife/Hip-hop Act of the Year

Black Sherif

Performer of the Year

Epixode – VGMA Experience

Producer of the Year (Technical)

Mog Beatz

Rapper of the Year

Amerado – Best Rapper

Reggae Dancehall Act of the Year

Stonebwoy

Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year

KiDi – Touch It

Song of the Year (4 in 1 Award)

Black Sherif – Second Sermon

Video of the Year (Technical)

Sarkodie – Rollies and Cigars

Viral Song of the Year (100% public)

Okese 1 – Na Today

Woman of the Year

Gyakie

Next Rated

Chief One

Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Act of the Year

KiDi

