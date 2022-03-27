3Music Awards 22: Full list of winners

Amidst some technical challenges which delay the start of the 5th edition of the prestigious 3Music Awards, the winners for the various categories were announced.
The 2022 edition took place at the AICC Grand Arena in Accra on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
There were performances from Black Sherif, Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Mona Gucci, among others.
KiDi emerged as the Artiste of the Year, with Fameye's praise song emerging as the Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of The Year.
Kofi Kinaata emerged as the Highlife Act of the Year with his song, Thy Grace, being the Highlife Song of the Year.
Black Sheriff was adjudged the Breakthrough Act of The Year with Mona 4reall winning Emerging Woman of the Year.
Find below is the list of winners.
Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of The Year
Fameye – Praise
Album of the Year (Technical award)
KiDi – The Golden Boy
Artiste of the Year
KiDi
African Song of the Year
Wizkid – Essence Rmx (feat. Tems x Justin Bieber)
Best Alternative Song of The Year
Amaarae – Sad Girls Luv Money ft moliy
Best Collaboration of the Year
Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee
Best Female Vocal Performance (Technical)
Mz Vee – Coming Home
Best Male Vocal Performance (Technical)
KiDi – Mon Bebe
Breakthrough Act of The Year
Black Sheriff
Digital Act of The Year
KiDi
DJ of The Year
DJ Faculty
Emerging Woman of The Year
Mona 4reall
EP of Year (Technical)
Amerado – Patience
Fan Army of the Year
Die-hard Fans of Lumba
Gospel Act of The Year
Celestine Donkor
Gospel Song of the Year
Ohemaa Mercy – He Lives In Me ft. MOG Music ( Ote Me Mu )
Group of the Year
R2bees
Highlife Song of the Year
Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace
Highlife Act of the Year
Kofi Kinaata
Hiphop Song of the Year
Black Sheriff – Second Sermon
Hiplife Song of the Year
Sarkodie – Happy Day ft Kuami Eugene
Hiplife/Hip-hop Act of the Year
Black Sherif
Performer of the Year
Epixode – VGMA Experience
Producer of the Year (Technical)
Mog Beatz
Rapper of the Year
Amerado – Best Rapper
Reggae Dancehall Act of the Year
Stonebwoy
Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year
KiDi – Touch It
Song of the Year (4 in 1 Award)
Black Sherif – Second Sermon
Video of the Year (Technical)
Sarkodie – Rollies and Cigars
Viral Song of the Year (100% public)
Okese 1 – Na Today
Woman of the Year
Gyakie
Next Rated
Chief One
Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Act of the Year
KiDi