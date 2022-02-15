3Music Awards: Celestine Donkor replies Kwasi Aboagye's dig

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor an radio presenter, Kwesi Aboagye

3Music Awards nominees unveiled

Celestine Donkor grabs nominations at 6th edition of 3Music Awards



Kwasi Aboagye wishes Empress Gifty was nominated instead of Celestine



Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has responded to Kwasi Aboagye's suggestion that she is not deserving of her 3Music Awards Artiste of the Year nomination.



The broadcaster is reported to have said on Entertainment Review on Peace FM that Empress Gifty from the gospel fraternity should have earned the nomination and not Celestine Donkor.



According to reports, Kwasi Aboagye mentioned on the show that Empress Gifty worked better than Celestine Donkor during the year under review hence his position.

But reacting to this in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Celestine Donkor mentioned that it is no fault of hers that Kwasi's favourite wasn't nominated adding that she is willing to give up her spot for her colleague.



"I am listening to entertainment review right now on peace FM. According to the host #KwesiAboagye, Empress Gifty deserves to be in the over all "Artist Of The Year" category than me. This is my response to Bro Kwesi: Please I am sorry that your preference didn't make it in the list. However, be rest assured that I am willing to give my slot to her."



Celestine's post had a photo of herself and Empress Gifty smiling for the cameras. Since the post was made, it has sparked countless reactions from her social media followers.



The 'Agbebolo' hitmaker, who won her first VGMA awards in 2020 after waiting for 10 years noted that awards do not define her.



She was displeased with the comparison made by the radio presenter and has called on gospel musicians not to feed on such negativity, rather, they should focus on building their brands and promoting each other.

"I have said it over and over again that Awards are great, but they don't define who I am or where God is taking me. I also want to assure my Noko foine colleague here, my fans and all Gospel music lovers out there that THIS RATHER UNFORTUNATE NEEDLESS COMPARISON will not bring any enmity between us at all."



Celestine Donkor in 2020 won the VGMA Best Female Vocal Performance and Gospel Song of the Year with her single 'Agbebolo'.



See Celstine's post below:



