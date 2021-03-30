3Music Awards: Mr Drew wins Boomplay-sponsored Breakthrough act of the Year

Musician, Mr Drew

Mr Drew has been adjudged the 3Music Awards Breakthrough Act of the Year for 2021 at the just-ended event.

Sponsored by Boomplay, one of the largest music streaming and download services in Africa, he beat off competition from other leading rising acts.



Officials of Boomplay including Twumasi Donkor and Andrew Omenyo were on hand to present the award to Mr Drew during last weekend’s event.



Mr Drew will receive a valuable promotional package from Boomplay, which includes marketing opportunities in all Boomplay operating countries; Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya, and investment in media push for the winner through billboards and a press run.



The Breakthrough Act of the Year is the most exciting and dominant Breakthrough Act/Group of the Year, whose recording(s) became extremely popular within the year under review.



Drew has grown as an artiste over the years. Winning the category was largely shaped by his impressive analytics on Boomplay, which stands at 1.7 million total streams, and which may have played a part in convincing the public, board and academy during the voting process.

Through the sponsorship of the category, Boomplay is reaffirming its commitment to the growth and development of Ghanaian music.







Boomplay officials say the Breakthrough Act of the Year is special to them as it is centered on growth highlights young, innovative and talented artistes who are looking to change the game and take Ghanaian music above and beyond, adding that it is directly in line with how passionate Boomplay is about legitimately pushing the music from our continent.”



The 4th annual 3Music Awards came off on Saturday, March 27, 2021.



The 2021 3Music Awards has been hailed as the most innovative music awards show to be held in Ghana