3Music is bigger than Shatta Wale – Baba Sadiq

• Baba Sadiq says 3Music Awards is bigger than Shatta Wale's brand
• He has also denied receiving money from Shatta Wale
• According to him, the dancehall musician is full of lies
The Chief Executive Officer of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abudulia Abu, has once again taken dancehall musician, Shatta Wale to the cleaners in his latest reply to the artiste.
According to the CEO who is also known as Baba Sadiq, his brand is bigger than Shatta Wale adding that no efforts of his can tarnish the award scheme which has been operational for the last 3 years.
"Shatta Wale should tell the board how we gave him the 11 awards and the money he said he had given us. 3Music Awards is bigger than Shatta Wale and there is no way he can bring it down with his untruths," Baba Sadiq noted in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.
Despite Shatta's claim that he gave Baba Sadiq a whopping GH¢100,000 to organize the awards back in 2019, the latter says he has never received a dime from the SM boss.
"Shatta Wale has never given me any GH¢100,000. Shatta Wale will never give me money to organise any awards. Shatta Wale is that guy who fights just anyone trying to outshine him. Look at what he said about Stonebwoy, Samini and Sarkodie when he had issues with them. The same person used unprintable words against Charterhouse and also the mother of his son. Why should I worry myself about such a person who would destroy you with lies," he added.
Meanwhile, Shatta Wale speaking in an address to the entertainment media on Wednesday, rained curses on Sadiq and other industry players who he claims are fond of attacking his personality.
"Anybody who will talk evil about me, I swear that person will be bedridden. Anybody who will talk about something which isn't real about me just to spoil me to people, I swear that person will never see prosperity, properness and success," Shatta warned.
- 'Ghanaian pastors are doing marketing with their prophecies' - Shatta Wale
- Shatta Wale displays thousands of cedis budgeted for fans
- I didn't mean to disrespect you – Camidoh apologizes to Shatta Wale
- Shatta Wale links Baba Sadiq to death prophecy from Ghanaian prophet
- Sadiq is fooling but nobody has called him to order - Shatta Wale
- Read all related articles