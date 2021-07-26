3rd annual edition of emerging music awards unveiling and seminar

Emerging Music Awards

Lily Afia Oforiwaa Mustapha

Organizers of the Emerging Music Awards, Kusstar Entertainment have officially announced the date for unveiling the nominees for the 3rd edition of Emerging Music Awards, which will be matched alongside with a productive seminar from some renowned personalities in the media industry.

The nominees’ announcement will follow after the seminar. Speakers like Fiiifi Adinkra CEO of Adinkra Maxtrix and Founder of Ghana Ndow who will take us through digital marketing, then followed by Mr. Fred Kyei-Mensah, popularly known as Fredyma, a renowned Sound Engineer and CEO of Fredyma Studios will educate us on song writing and production.



Finally, we crowned it all with Branding and Substantially of Artists, by Media guru and entrepreneur, Bismark Boachie popularly known as DJ Premiere.



The awards which seeks to celebrate and reward personalities in the music industry who emerges every year has scheduled the 3rd edition of nominees unveiling and seminar for Saturday,7th, August, 2021 at Accra City Hotel located on the main road of Accra through National Theatre, from 4:00 PM – 7: 00 PM.



The award scheme has stand the test of time during COVID 19 and we are not going to give up because we care so much for our up-and-coming artists both in Ghana and international at large. According to the Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kusi, the main Event will come off at the Accra City Hotel in Accra on 25th, September 2021.

Kindly note, all COVID 19 protocols will and must be adhered to.



