4 African countries where women risk death in the search of the perfect butt

The cosmetics and beauty industry might be cashing in big on products that leave women feeling and looking good, but one of the not so glamorous aspects of it all is the impact it has on 1000s of women around the world.

Several products are launched day and night, all trying to outdo each other to give women that perfect look when stepping out. With social media giving people the opportunity to show the world what they are up to, many women feel pressured to constantly look good or better than other women in the room. Consequently, many resort to different procedures, including plastic surgeries.



In recent times butt augmentation has turned out as the most popular surgery for women seeking the perfect body shape. The procedure involves taking fat from an unwanted part of the body and injecting it into the buttocks.



Earlier in 2018, Steve Harvey interviewed popular surgeons Paul Nassif and Dr Dubrow from the Botched. They shared harrowing details about the dangers and effects of butt augmentations. According to Dr Dubrow, the procedure is one of the most dangerous in the world that could cause death if not done well.



Despite these revealing details, the procedure is still prevalent in a few African countries and could increase to more in a few years.



Here are four African countries where the practice still thrives.

South Africa



South Africa is one of the world's preferred destinations for plastic surgeries and augmentations and according to jetsettimes.com, the country is the 9th most prefered country for plastic surgery procedures. In October 2018, businessinsider.co.za posted an article about the alarming increase of women’s interest in butt augmentation which costs between R75,000 and R100,000.



Congo



In Congo, a woman with a huge butt is seen as more attractive and beautiful and this perception has led many women in the country feel the need to fit into the standard expectation of beauty. The more disturbing factor when it comes to Congo is that women are not able to afford proper butt augmentation and have resorted to using chicken stock injections as an alternative. The procedure which seems to work for many is twice more dangerous than the proper procedure has been said to be.



Nigeria

Nigeria is no stranger to plastic surgery and butt augmentation is no different. Many celebrities including the very confident actress, Tonto Dike, have come out to talk about her cosmetic surgeries after suffering from depression due to her post-partum body.



More recently, socialite Toke Makinwa has been accused of having a butt augmentation procedure after going under the radar for a few weeks and suddenly coming back on the scene with a larger behind. For the many who cannot afford the procedure, using butt enlargement creams and taking in pills have become very popular alternative putting lives at a higher risk with products that have not been recommended by health authorities.



Ghana



Just like Nigeria, pills, and creams that help give a rounder and fuller butt are fast selling in Ghana. With the constant need for a perfect butt, many Ghanaian women are resorting to having a one-time butt augmentation rather than continue taking pills and using creams that take a longer time to have an effect on the user. According to Dr Kwasi Debra, a Ghanaian cosmetic surgeon, he performs close to 10 butt augmentation in the country for women from all works of life and is the most popular cosmetic procedure in the country.



This article was first published on December 21, 2018.