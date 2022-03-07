4 Ghanaian celebrities born on Independence Day

Celebrities born on Independence Day

Birthdays are important and are given special attention due to the fact that the special day gets to be celebrated once a year.

On March 6 which was Ghana’s Independence Day, some celebrities were celebrated on their respective birthdays.



The Gold Coast region celebrated its birthday after it declared its independence from the British Colonial rule on March 6, 1957, and was officially called ‘GHANA’ by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Among the lucky people born on this special day are notable icons whose influence screams for itself.



The list includes former first lady of Ghana, Lordina Mahama, who many social media users including her husband, the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama have celebrated.



Not to ruin who you might have to scan and see next, here are some of the notable people who celebrated their birthdays on March 6:

Lordina Mahama







A Plus







Kevin-Prince Boateng





Kwaku Manu



