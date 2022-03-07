5
Menu
Entertainment

4 Ghanaian celebrities born on Independence Day

Celebrities Born On Independence Day Celebrities born on Independence Day

Mon, 7 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Birthdays are important and are given special attention due to the fact that the special day gets to be celebrated once a year.

On March 6 which was Ghana’s Independence Day, some celebrities were celebrated on their respective birthdays.

The Gold Coast region celebrated its birthday after it declared its independence from the British Colonial rule on March 6, 1957, and was officially called ‘GHANA’ by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Among the lucky people born on this special day are notable icons whose influence screams for itself.

The list includes former first lady of Ghana, Lordina Mahama, who many social media users including her husband, the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama have celebrated.

Not to ruin who you might have to scan and see next, here are some of the notable people who celebrated their birthdays on March 6:

Lordina Mahama



A Plus



Kevin-Prince Boateng



Kwaku Manu

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Angry NPP members fix Mahama posters in party office
Bawumia announces e-feeding for students
Brave policewoman gives jail breaker wild chase, rearrests him in Tetegu
Kwame Sefa Kayi shares coup experience
Senyo Hosi slams government
We’ll crush anyone who attempts to make coup – Akufo-Addo
I wouldn’t be surprised if Prof Atuguba is invited – Dr. Ayine
Ama Dokua denies claims she flew back from the US on a private jet
Coup comment: Dominic Ayine slams 'KT Hammond
21 Mahama appointees in court for blowing GH¢5 billion – Abronye