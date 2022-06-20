0
4 Nollywood actors who are married to fellow Nollywood stars

Naija Celeb Couples.png Nollywood stars

The Nigerian movie industry is filled with entertainment, controversy, riches and talent.

But one remarkable thing that is usually missed about the industry is that it is also the hub of love.

Most of the country's successful couples who are the "couple goals" or "power couples" began their love story in Nollywood.

MyNigeria has listed some Nollywood stars who have walked down the aisle with fellow Nollywood stars below:

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs

Adesua Etomi and Banky Wellington

Toyin Abraham and Ajeyemi

Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji

