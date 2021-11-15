4 celebrity ‘look-alikes’ who surfaced online

These individuals look just like their favorite celebrities

Finding celebrity look-alikes via social media has become a trend in the Ghanaian space.



In recent times, some regular folks have sprung up, bearing similarities to some celebrities so much so that one might think they are related.



This goes a long way to prove that it’s not just regular people who are running into their look-alikes. Celebrities do, too.



Interestingly, some celebrities have well-embraced their look-alikes while others have given them a hard time.



Let’s take a look at some popular Ghanaian artistes and their look-alikes

KiDi and his look-alike







Sometime in April 2021, afro-pop artiste, KiDi met his look-alike during an interview on AdomTV.



In the middle of the conversation, there was an expression of confusion on the face of the artiste amid drama when the two met.



The Ghanaian singer stood amazed studying his look-alike who was wearing similar clothes to him and also had the same hairstyle.



Ebony and his look-alike









Prior to the death of Ebony Reigns died on February 9, 2018, pictures of a particular lady popped up on social media and she looked just like the late dancehall queen.



Akua Kyeremanteng shared a striking resemblance with Ebony Reigns and had the chance to meet Ebony before she died.



She shared the same body stature, hairstyle, and same body colour with Ebony and that somewhat sparked controversies on social media.



Kuami Eugene







Kuami Eugene finally met his look-alike who has been trending on social media for some months now.

During an interview at Angel FM, Kuami Eugene’s look-alike stormed the studio where the highlife singer was seated and it was a dramatic moment when they met.



Kuami Eugene who was excited to see his ‘clone’, gifted him an amount of $100 to cater for his expenses.



After the interview, the ‘Rockstar’ performed with his look-alike at a live concert in Kumasi.



Daddy Lumba and Anokye Supremo







In the case of the late Anokye Supremo formerly known as DL Junior, his meeting with his idol (Daddy Lumba) was a complete struggle.



One can recall that shortly after Anokye Supremo surfaced on social media, he was sued by Daddy Lumba for trying to imitate him.

Anokye was discovered in 2010 from a reality TV show titled ‘Just like you’, which gave artistes the platform to mimic their favourite celebrities.



He later had some eye-complications and flew to India for surgery.



Anokye Supremo, unfortunately, died following an unsuccessful surgery and was flown back to Ghana for burial on March 2, 2019.