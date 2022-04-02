4 controversies ‘Interpol nabbed gospel singer’, Ohemaa Jacky, has been involved in

Ohemaa Jacky was involved in these controversies before her recent arrest

Ohemaa Jacky exposed by her former friend, Tracey Boakye



Ohemaa Jacky allegedly impregnated by Brother Sammy



You probably might have known her as a Ghanaian gospel musician who has released a couple of songs or even for her numerous banters with celebrities on social media but that’s not all.



Ohemaa Jacky, although a gospel musician, passes for a socialite as she has been involved in countless controversies, more than a gospel musician is expected to be involved in.



Even though she owns a blog, she becomes topical on other blogs, both local and foreign due to her ‘scandalous’ nature.



From facing legal tussles to sexual scandals and many others, let's take a look at some controversies the gospel singer has been involved in, before her Interpol arrest in Cotonou.



Ohemaa Jacky prior to her fresh arrest was on trial in a GH¢150k fraud case

In September 2021, Ohemaa Jacky was remanded by an Accra Circuit court for allegedly defrauding a trader of GH¢150,000 under the pretext of securing the latter with an Italian passport and resident identity cards.



The state prosecutors revealed in court at that time, that the “Hakuna Matata” singer forged two Italian passports for a trader and her infant daughter.



She was slapped with two counts of defrauding by false pretence and forgery when she appeared before the court presided over by the judge, Ms. Evelyn Asamoah.



Jacky was granted a GHC200,000 bail and has since refused to attend court, putting pressure on those who stood sureties for her as they were hurled to produce the singer.



Ohemaa Jacky allegedly dated, was pregnant for Brother Sammy







Sometime in March 2017, Ohemaa Jacky claimed to have had a sexual encounter with gospel musician Brother Sammy which resulted in a pregnancy.

Jacky in an interview with Zionfelix at that time disclosed that she lost the said pregnancy when she arrived in Ghana from the UK to promote her new album.



During Jacky’s stay in Ghana, she granted many interviews detailing the agony she went through during the pregnancy.



Ohemaa Jacky was captured on social media several times raining insults on Brother Sammy who never confirmed nor denied the pregnancy allegations.



Ohemaa Mercy accused of visiting shrines to enhance her career







Sometime in December 2019, Tracey Boakye, Ohemaa Jacky’s ex-friend shared videos and pictures to back her claims that the gospel singer was moving from one deity to the other.



In the said video, a woman, with a striking resemblance to Jacky was seen at a shrine performing some rituals.

Tracey among other things alleged that a popular Ghanaian fetish priest, Nana Show Boy, lodged in a hotel with Ohemaa Jacky where they had series of sexual bouts, all in the quest to become famous.







This particular news was featured on several websites and Nigerian blogs.



Afia Schwarzenegger alleged that Ohemaa Jacky’s pregnancy forced on Brother Sammy, was for Joyce Blessing’s husband



Sometime in 2020, Afia Schwarzenegger alleged that one of the reasons for gospel singer, Joyce Blessing’s failed marriage was because he impregnated Ohemaa Jacky.



Afia Schwarzenegger alleged that Dave Joy and Ohemaa Jacky were having affair while he was married to Joyce Blessing.



Afia Schwarzenegger speaking on her YouTube channel said Dave Joy somewhat convinced his wife to allow Ohemaa Jacky to stay with them at that time but did not succeed.

The comedienne said for the fear of public embarrassment, Ohemma Jacky was compelled to force the pregnancy on Brother Sammy who was believed to have also dated her.



