4 female celebrities known for their 'scandalous' style of dressing

Ghanaian female celebrities with wild style of dressing

There is a tall list of Ghanaian female celebrities who always attract attention at every public appearance. Yes, not only does their music, work or family makes it to the headlines but their outfits, most often than not leave people speechless.

The entertainment industry has recorded a number of 'scandalous outfits' from women who flaunt their bodies like no other.



From the 'no bra affair' to the semi-nude looks, these 'bad girls' know how to create a scene with their appearance.



Below are some of the all-time scandalous outfits worn by Ghanaian female celebrities:



Efia Odo



The actress and brand influencer doesn't care about what others think especially when it comes to her style of dress.



The size 8 figure who got the body fit for a model has made a name for herself when it comes to 'notorious' outfits.



Her pretty little dress exposes quite a lot, but her followers say they do not care! Efia is the true definition of "if you've got it, flaunt it"!

When Amerian rapper, Card B visited Ghana, the actress rocked a wild three-piece outfit that put on display her boobs and butts to the concert held at the Accra Sports Stadium.













The African Mermaid, Sister Deborah has been applying pressure ‘since the 80s!’According to fans, she rocks bikinis like no other.

When it comes to scandalous outfits, the list cannot be complete without the 'Uncle Obama' hitmaker.



The leader of the pack, has a love for see-through dress as well as outfits that puts her backside on display. When it comes to this singer, it is a no bra affair as she is always freeing the tits.















Yaa Jackson



This young kid on the block is wild and free!

Yaa Jackson before music was one of Ghana's celebrated child actresses who made a name for herself in the Kumawood movie industry.



When it comes to creating a scene with musical performances, Yaa Jackson's outfit is always a success!











Mzbel



Mzbel is counted among Ghana's all-time talked about singers.



Her style of dressing back in the day was extremely wild! She made waves with her music and fashion style.

Mzbel wore outfits that mostly showed her skin but in recent times she has toned it down when it comes to rocking 'notorious' dresses.











