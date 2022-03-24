4 interesting scenes at Kojo Jones’ wedding

Kojo Jones Mensah and his bride, Rachel Osei

Kojo Jones ties the knot

Kojo Jones holds private engagement ceremony at Kumasi



Why popular real estate mogul, Kojo Jones’ wedding is the talk of the town



Being counted amongst the top Ghanaian weddings to ever been witnessed, the engagement ceremony between Kojo Jones Mensah and Rachel Osei was characterized by a lot of interesting scenes that couldn’t go unlooked.



Asides from the fact that the event exuded class, affluence, and royalty, there were some rare and unexpected moments.



Let’s take a look at some interesting scenes at the wedding

Customized kente cloth











Kojo Jones Mensah adorned himself in a customized purple kente cloth as his official traditional wedding attire.



He had his name ‘Kojo Jones’ and some adinkra symbols embedded in the kente cloth.

NDC’s Sylvester Mensah is Kojo Jones’ family head



Being the family head of the groom, the renowned NDC politician had the opportunity to offer good counsel to his son as well as offer free tips on how to be a good husband.





These two NDC politicians believed to be related to the groom stole the show at the wedding’s reception with their awkward dance moves.

They were grooving to some Amanpiano tunes with some ladies including Miss Universe Ghana 2020 winner, Chelsea Tayui.





After the engagement rites were performed for the couple, they were met on their way to the reception grounds with some two peacocks.

Kojo Jones and his newly wedded wife were made to majestically dance past the birds and were welcomed by a group of kete dancers at the reception.



Unclear what the peacocks signified, it could be a symbol of culture and tradition.



Interestingly the peacock’s feathers looked exactly like their official wedding colour, purple.