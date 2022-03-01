4 signs to look out for if you are not sure you are pregnant

Early pregnancy detection

Many women while pregnant aren't aware of the minor symptoms or signs that hint at pregnancy until they are weeks into it.

If you are guilty of the above, you are not alone because many of these signs aren't unique to pregnancy which is what this write-up will draw one's attention to in case they are with a child.



While some of the signs may indicate that you're getting sick or that your period is about to start it is important to add that you can be pregnant without experiencing many of these symptoms.



According to mayoclinic.com, the following symptoms may be signs that you are pregnant and need to see the doctor for confirmation.



Cramping



Some women experience mild uterine cramping early in pregnancy. Cramping is due to your uterus growing and expanding to accommodate your growing baby.

It's perfectly normal and happens to all women. Cramps often feel similar to your normal menstrual cramps.



Constipation



Hormonal changes cause your digestive system to slow down, which can lead to constipation. An increase in the progesterone hormone which is the sex hormone involved in the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and embryogenesis of humans.



Pregnancy causes the relaxation of your body's muscles. That includes your intestines. And slower moving intestines means slower digestion. This can lead to constipation.



Food aversions

When you're pregnant, you might become more sensitive to certain odours and your sense of taste might change. Like most other symptoms of pregnancy, these food preferences can be chalked up to hormonal changes.



Nasal congestion



Increasing hormone levels and blood production can cause the mucous membranes in your nose to swell, dry out and bleed easily. This might cause you to have a stuffy or runny nose.



Please note that despite the above, if you miss a period and notice some of the signs or symptoms, take a home pregnancy test or see your health care provider.