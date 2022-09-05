42 suspects busted for various offences at ‘Ashiaman to the world concert’

Stonebwoy

The Police arrested 42 suspects during the Ashiaman to the World concert held on 3rd September, 2022 at the Saka Saka park in Ashiaman in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects who are being held for various offences, attacked some of the funs with toy guns, cutlasses, knives, scissors and other offensive weapons at different locations towards the end of the concert.



Items retrieved from them include two toy pistols, 10 mobile phones, five cutlasses, five jack knives, three pairs of scissors, one wig and a tablet.



All the suspects the Police said will be taken through the due process of the law.



Few days to the concert, the man behind it, multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy, challenged claims that Ashaiman is a crime-ridden town.



The ‘Therapy’ hitmaker questioned the reasoning behind tagging his “home grounds” as a crime-ridden community when there’s never been a bank robbery there.



Having established that at his ‘Ashaiman to the World’ festival, security will be ensured but personal precautions were also important, he spoke on the perception that Ashaiman is a crime town.

“Someone will say, as for Ashaiman, it’s full of thieves and other criminals but that’s you holding on to the old perception. If it were so, [ask yourself] have you ever heard, excuse me to say, there’s been a bank robbery in Ashaiman? They say we are strong-willed and unruly but have you heard of such a thing before?”



The impassioned businessman went on, “The chief of the town was even talking about it today; it’s very important that we highlight these positive things.



“Ashaiman is a place you can live without your parents and know that the community is looking out for you. I’m telling you. That’s where I grew up.”



“It’s one of the places where you know the town is your mother and your father because everybody is surviving over there,” he remarked.



Stonebwoy was on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-morning show ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ Thursday, 1 September, 2022, speaking to host Nana Romeo.



He also offered an explanation why he thinks Ashaiman has a bad rap.

“We are not pushovers, we are strong-willed and it’s like the town is home for the masses. There are different people from all over West Africa that you can find living there.”



“We have one of the biggest rehabilitation centres in Africa, where there are people who come from Liberia and all the other [countries], and so the town is really tough and so it’d appear because of that people have given us a bad name,” he said.



According to Stonebwoy, his music brand and concert ‘Ashaiman to the World’ have helped change the bad perception about his town, bringing with it moneymaking avenues and also attracting financial houses to establish numerous bank branches there.



