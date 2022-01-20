42-year-old prostitute regrets career choice

The lady said she is ready to change her career path

A 42-year-old Ghanaian woman who worked as a prostitute has shared the story of how this career path destroyed her life.

For the purpose of her safety, she will be referred to as Kate.



According to her, she started prostitution at a very early age and even had a couple of abortions in the process.



“It was not intentional, I just found myself doing it. Although some of the men come with the intention of marriage, the relationship always ended as soon as we had sex.”

In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy98.9FM’s NsemPii, she said, “Due to this, I’m unable to get married and settle down with one person. After analyzing my life, I’ve realized the kind of path I am going down on will not take me far so I want to quit.”



Kate emphasized that this year (2022), she is ready to turn over a new leaf and start living her life afresh.



“I have stopped receiving calls from all the men who keep calling me to come over. I will delete their numbers and take God seriously and by doing this, I believe things will get better for me,” she said.