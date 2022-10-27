4More4Nana: We’ll meet you for our lashes – Afia Schwarzenegger regretfully tells Ghanaians

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as ‘Afia Schwarzenegger’ has once again reacted to the ongoing economic downturns in the country.

In this ‘new episode’ of ranting about the current hardships in the country, the controversial socialite has expressed that it is a ‘shameful period’ for all those who believed and campaigned for president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 general elections, including herself.



In a video shared on her Instagram page, Afia established that all ‘NPP campaigners’ deserve some lashes adding that the current economic situation isn’t what they bargained for.



“Fellow Ghanaians, its your one and only queen, Afia Schwarzenegger. Taking into consideration the ongoing economic difficulties in the country, it is best for you to carry along some canes to the national theatre and those of us who screamed ‘4More4Nana’ we will meet you there for our lashes. With the way things are going,……………Talk is cheap indeed,” she stated.



Afia Schwarzenegger has joined the list of NPP celebrity campaigners who have admonished the government during the current economic crises the country has been faced with.

The likes of Prince David Osei, Samini, and Sarkodie, among others have towed a similar path recently.



Watch the video below:







