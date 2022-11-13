5 Ghanaian Celebrities who left their marriages

Some of these celebrity marriages unfortunately didn't see the light of day

For better or worse has not been the case for many in their married life. While divorces occur daily, celebrities' marital dissolution often catches the public's eye. It leaves fans saddened due to the influence these celebrities appear to wield.

Unfortunately, some notable celebrities have had to exit their lovie-dovie unions due to one reason or the other.



Today, we look at some top 5 celebrities who ended their marriage during what some saw as a perfect union.



Jackie Appiah and Peter Agyemang



One Ghanaian celebrity who has made it into the list of failed marriages is actress Jackie Appiah. The actress married Ghanaian businessman Peter Agyemang in 2005, only to get divorced three years afterwards. Due to Jackie's private lifestyle, no comments were made to ascertain what led to their breakaway.



However, on some occasions, the actress refused to have anything to do with her ex-husband, including refusing to take a picture with him at a function they attended together after the divorce. Jackie and Agyemang had a child together shortly after they tied the knot.

Obaapa Christy and Pastor Love



The powerful Gospel singer was married to Pastor Hammond Love. Their marriage caught public eye after series of allegations of infidelity were levelled against her by Pastor Love.



According to Pastor Love, the gospel musician was having an affair with another man in Germany. During an interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM in 2010, Christiana Love also accused her husband of killing a gospel musician.



Chris Attoh and Damilola



In 2017, the marriage between Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh and Nigerian actress Damilala Adegbite came to a halt. The nuptial which lasted for only 48 months came as a shock to many.

The couple got engaged in February 2015 and married in a beautiful private ceremony in Accra in August 2015.



The couple developed their romantic affair after they starred in a popular Nigerian series called “Tinsel”. The actress appeared to suggest that Chris was cheating in the marriage even though the actor denied engaging in any act of infidelity.



Abeiku Santana and Maggi



Celebrated radio presenter and host of ‘Ekwanso Dwodwo’ on Okay FM, Gilbert Aggrey Abeiku Santana, divorced wife Maggie in 2012.



The radio presenter refused to disclose the reason for their divorce. Two years on, he tied the knot with an old-time friend.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Wayne and Patricia Afriyie:



Barely four years after their union, the couple parted ways. Their divorce surprised many fans who saw the couple's growth from the "trenches". It was a love affair brewed from nothingness but ended.



Earlier this year, Kwadwo Nkansah who is affectionately known as Lil Wayne got married to another woman.



