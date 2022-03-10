5 Ghanaian artistes not recognised locally - Rocky Dawuni lists

Rocky Dawuni mentions artistes he thinks are not appreciated locally

Rocky Dawuni has listed himself and four other artistes as performers not recognised in Ghana but are making headlines internationally.



In the list that was made by the Grammy nominee, he added that Wiyaala, Sherifa Gunu, Worlasi, King Ayisoba, Atongo Zimba and himself are not booked for major shows, especially during the festive seasons.

“In Ghana, we only book the trending artistes for shows, especially in December, which is not really cool. The likes of Wiyaala, Sherifa Gunu, myself, Worlasi, King Ayisoba, Atongo Zimba and other artistes I know are brilliant but how often do they get booked in Ghana?



“We are not being fair to these artistes and we must make it an effort to include them,” he told Graphic Showbiz.



Articulating his Grammy nomination, he said he was looking forward to making Ghana proud at the Grammy Awards which will come off April this year.



“A win for me is a win for Ghana so I am just praying that I emerge the winner and make Ghana proud. Getting a nomination is not new to me but I just pray that Ghana wins this award,” he added.