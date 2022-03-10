0
Menu
Entertainment

5 Ghanaian artistes not recognised locally - Rocky Dawuni lists

Rocky Dawuni Water 35 Rocky Dawuni mentions artistes he thinks are not appreciated locally

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rocky Dawuni laments some artistes not appreciated

Rocky Dawuni says he can't wait to make Ghana proud

Grammy Awards to come off this April

Rocky Dawuni has listed himself and four other artistes as performers not recognised in Ghana but are making headlines internationally.

In the list that was made by the Grammy nominee, he added that Wiyaala, Sherifa Gunu, Worlasi, King Ayisoba, Atongo Zimba and himself are not booked for major shows, especially during the festive seasons.

“In Ghana, we only book the trending artistes for shows, especially in December, which is not really cool. The likes of Wiyaala, Sherifa Gunu, myself, Worlasi, King Ayisoba, Atongo Zimba and other artistes I know are brilliant but how often do they get booked in Ghana?

“We are not being fair to these artistes and we must make it an effort to include them,” he told Graphic Showbiz.

Articulating his Grammy nomination, he said he was looking forward to making Ghana proud at the Grammy Awards which will come off April this year.

“A win for me is a win for Ghana so I am just praying that I emerge the winner and make Ghana proud. Getting a nomination is not new to me but I just pray that Ghana wins this award,” he added.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bullion van heists: Agyenim-Boateng questions Police
Mahama reacts to Supreme Court ruling
Bridget Otoo sends message to IGP
Presenter ‘fights’ for Mahama, questions Samira
How some foreign news websites reported Wontumi’s bid for Chelsea
The Supreme Court justices who ruled that Deputy Speakers can vote
We shall meet on the floor – Sam George to NPP MP over court ruling
Security analyst suspects foul play in killing of police bullion van robbers
Supreme Court throws out Assin North MP's application
Minority reacts to Supreme Court ruling on Joe Wise