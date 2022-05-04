5 Ghanaian music groups whose split caused their downfall

Music bands in Ghana that dissolved their groups

Band breakups can be devastating to loyal fans who have followed these music groups for years and will go to lengths to show their support for them.

Some of the reasons for band breakups are kept hidden from fans for years or sometimes never surface.



On the bridge of working on their journeys some of these stars who made up the bands end up realising their separation was a bad idea only after their journeys fail drastically.



Some of them put away their pride and work hard to mend their bands to their former glory but that is as difficult as winning the hearts of fans.



Below are five bands that failed after going their separate ways:



Ruff n Smooth







Popular Ghanaian music duo, Ruff n Smooth made up of Bullet (Ruff) who is now the CEO of Rufftown Records and Ahkan (Smooth) who gave back-to-back hits back in the days have been off the music scene for a while.

According to some interviews, Akhan blamed Bullet for breaking their team up after he met Ebony and in other interviews blamed him for being a hypocrite and an occultist.



The root of their disbandment was still unclear untill, when Bullet, in 2019 confirmed in an interview that the music group ‘Ruff n Smooth’ was no more.



The other half Ahkan also confirmed in a separate interview.



Ruff n Smooth last worked together on the popular song ‘Shaba’ which was a hit until they parted ways.



4x4







Another music band that got many Ghanaians dancing and singing on the street was 4X4.

4x4 was a Ghanaian, hip-hop musical group formed in 2000 by Captain Planet known as Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey and Coded, formerly Abortion who were joined by Fresh Prince (Prince Tamakloe) later.



This strong music group separated for reasons best known to them and, are currently working on reviving their musical careers individually.



Coded and Captain Planet have tried to keep themselves busy with new songs.



Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Fresh Prince isn't known as it seems he has completely vanished from the music scenes.



Wutah







Popular lovers band ‘Wutah’ made up of Afriyie and Kobby joins the long list of music groups that parted ways leaving their fans devastated.

However, a former member of the defunct Wutah musical group, Afriyie lamented his disappointments about how he got to know his group was no more.



According to him, he had no idea the group had fallen apart until he saw it boldly written on a newspaper “Wutah Has Separated”, and that was when he had the perception that his teammate was no longer interested in working with him.



It is unclear what the individual artistes are currently up to but some singles they’ve released are doing well but doesn't match up with the energy they had together.



5Five







For more than seven years, music band 5Five has gone quiet after releasing back-to-back hit songs that were very popular back in the day.



Although it is assumed that the group disbanded for reasons not made public, a member of the 5Five music group, Luther Azamati, known in Show Business as Papi, debunked claims that the team is no more.

For some time now, very little has been heard from the group which is known to have made hit songs like ‘Afrikan Girls’ and Move Back (MUJE BAYA).



Praye







After years of denying their split, the Praye group finally cleared the air on why their band separated after going solo failed.



Their breakup brought a lot of speculations and debates as people kept wondering what could have been the cause of their drifting apart.



The trio have rubbished all claims revealing that, fans of the individual artistes in the group were the reason behind their separation.



According to them, fans always pitched each of them together.