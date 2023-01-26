5 Ghanaians among the nominated by Black History & Lifestyle Award

Nominees were drawn from Africans on the continent and in the diaspora

Source: Christopher Sam, Contributor

Black History & Lifestyle Awards nominates Alexander Anim-Mensah, David Adjaye, Sarkodie (Michael Owusu Addo), Patrick Quarcoo, and Kofi Awoonor in five (5) of its fifteen (15) categories.

The five (5) were Academics, Arts & Culture, Entertainment, Media & Communications, Politics and Posthumous, respectively, of the fifteen (15) categories in the order of Academics, Change, Arts & Culture, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, Fashion, Information Technology, Leadership, Media & Communications, Politics, Posthumus, Science & Technology, Sports, and Philanthropy.



Key figures nominated included Arkana Chihombori Quao, Wole Soyinka, Dovido, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Aliko Dangote, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Paul Kagame (President of Rwanda), Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Fmr. President of Liberia), Olusegun Obasanjo (Fmr. President of Nigeria), William Ruto (President of Kenya), Nelson Mandela (Fmr. President of South Africa), Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Tony O. Elemelu.



Black History and Lifestyle Awards focuses on the successes, bravery, and vison of the African-American community as well as people who have triumphed in both significant and modest ways throughout the broader African diaspora.



The Black History and Lifestyle Awards ceremony honors African accomplishments at home and abroad while recognizing their contributions to bridging the gap between African arts, rich cultural heritage, triumph, and adversities, and raising awareness for black pasts and present accomplishments as well as black-owned businesses.



It is HyperCitigh’s partial objective to showcase some of the great people of African descent and their contributions as well as share some key events for the youth to emulate.

Currently, we all know the necessity of good role models for grooming our youths. The above is only a snapshot of the many we seek to showcase to encourage our youths.



In this era of misinformation and peer pressure, stereotyping and others, we all have the obligation to steer our youth in the right direction and not to fall them on the wrong path while we write and document our future today.



Let's create and document today for tomorrow. We need to write our future now.



