5 Northern ‘queens’ dominating the Ghanaian showbiz space

These beauty queens form part of Ghanaian female celebrities who hail from the Northern region

Five popular Ghanaian female celebrities representing the same tribe

These female celebrities are popular newsmakers



5 Northern region female celebrities who have challenged the status quo



Name it and they’ve got it! These beautiful Northern region entertainers have been duly represented in almost every sphere of the Ghanaian entertainment industry and are dominating their respective fields.



Aside from the fact that they are ‘newsmakers,’ these beauty queens have challenged the status quo and have stood tall in a society where some women who migrate from the Northern region to Accra in search of greener pastures are marginalized.



In various aspects including lifestyle, music, fashion and film, they have owned their crafts and have built a huge fanbase for themselves.



Not forgetting the fact that they are part of the most talked-about celebrities in Ghana.



Let's take a look at some of these prominent Ghanaian female entertainers who hail from the Northern region



Hamamat Montia





She is one of the leading models who is also pulling her weight in the cosmetic industry with her skin and hair products.



The former Miss Malaika queen, besides her great expertise in modelling, has one of the biggest ‘Made in Ghana’ skincare brands.



Her products are made from raw ‘Shea’ which is largely produced in her hometown.



The mother of two currently owns the Hamamat African Village, a beauty spa where one is treated to all sorts of rejuvenation with the use of skin products made from natural ingredients.



Hamamat hails from Bolgatanga in the Upper East region.



Salma Mumin





Salma is one of the top Ghanaian actresses in the country and also a stakeholder in the Ghanaian fashion industry.



She owns ‘Lure by Salma,’ a well-known fashion brand and has made a number of appearances in fashion magazines.



She has also played a number of video vixen roles and owns a popular restaurant named ‘Salma’s eatery.’



Salma has managed to carve a niche for herself as one of the most talked-about entertainers and fashion enthusiasts in the country.



She hails from Wa in the Upper West region.



Mona4Reall







Besides her promising music career, Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as ‘Mona4Reall’ or ‘Hajia4Reall’ has consistently enchanted the minds and hearts of fans with her wild fashion sense on social media.

Mona, one of the popular socialites and newsmakers in the country is a brand influencer and a photo model.



She owns ‘4RealKids’, a popular kid’s boutique in Accra.



Mona4Reall is of mixed race with a Lebanese father and a Ghanaian mother who hails from Tamale in the Northern region.



Moesha Boudong







Arguably one of the ‘movers and shakers’ in the Ghanaian showbiz space, Moesha Babinoti Boudong has gained prominence in the showbiz industry since she rose to fame through social media.



The actress, fashion model cum entrepreneur has beyond doubt, managed to build a career for herself in spite of the many hurdles life has tossed at her.



Although she has publicly announced her repentance and acceptance of Christianity, Moesha has cemented her brand as one of the most popular celebrities in Ghana.

She is from the Upper West region.



Wiyaala







Beyond being internationally and locally recognized, Noella Wiyaala has carved a niche for herself as one of the best female afro pop musicians in Ghana.



Wiyaala has mounted several international stages with her songs written in her native language, Sissala, and Waala.



She has built a solid career for herself by representing Africa on every stage she has found herself on, not forgetting her charisma and fierce personality.



Wiyaala hails from Funsi in the Upper West region.