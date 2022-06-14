0
5 Street foods you have definitely eaten before if you’re Ghanaian

Street Food2.png Roasted plantain forms part of some popular Ghanaian street foods

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: braperucci.africa

If you are a fan of street foods in Ghana then you’ve probably tasted these five. They are delicious and yet affordable.

The downside? They are so sumptuous that 'longer throats' might not let you enjoy them in peace.

Let's take a look at some of them below:

1. Roasted plantain and groundnuts (Kofi Brokeman)

There’s nothing like an old newspaper wrapped around some roasted plantains and ground nuts on a hot afternoon. In the Ghanaian setting, it appears

the newspaper adds an extra touch.



2.Barbecue (Chichinga)



Sizzling and smoking hot on a grill that has seen better days, 'chichinga' meat is one of the best Ghanaian street 'chow'.

For most Ghanaians, the 'Aboki' who sells suya in their neighborhood is their best friend.

3. Nkatie Cake



Ever wondered why Ghanaians have such beautiful jawlines? It’s because of this hard delicious snack.

Made from nuts and melted sugar, eating 'Nkatie Cake' is like training for one's jaws.

4. Buff Loaf (Bofrot)



This delicious snack goes with chilled drinks, beverages or porridge.

We need to make this fried dough a National treasure. Can you imagine Ghana without bofrot? It would be anarchy.

5. Boiled corn and coconut

Boiled Corn and Coconut are usually referred to as ”a match made in heaven”. It is usually sold by street hawkers but can be easily prepared in one's kitchen.

Source: braperucci.africa
