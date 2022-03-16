0
5 celebrities talking about the hike in fuel prices and economic hardships

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarkodie complains about the hike in fuel prices

Lydia Forson calls for one voice to fight economic hardships

Kwaw Kese laments fuel prices hike

The hardship in Ghana has gotten worse by the day due to constant increase in fuel prices, depreciation in the cedi and more.

With more than three times increment in fuel prices in 2022 alone, many Ghanaian celebrities have taken to various social media platforms to lament the economic hardships.

Even today, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the Institute for Energy Security (IES) has reported a 5 % increment in fuel prices.

While some celebrities are thinking of buying horses and others ditching their cars to find a suitable and convenient way to go around their business, it is unclear what the government can do to ease the pain of its people.

Below is what some celebrities have said concerning the hike in fuel prices:

Sarkodie

Staying indoor when I touch down GH … Zoom calls only … #FuelPrices

Yvonne Nelson

Fuel prices !!!!!! @NAkufoAddo ayeeeeekooooo!!!!!!



Lydia Forson

What a time! I still remember when the dollar was heading to almost GH4 under the previous government. The way we bore!

Now a dollar is almost GH 8 and our economic gurus who held conferences with PowerPoints haven’t been able to do much but still speak bl3



Kwaw Kese

The economy Dey turn boys to old men by force. Moro fuel prices go escalate



D-Black

Town make hard ooo . Naaaa. The government ain’t helping the people like promised. There are no jobs, there are no incentives for the lower class, the economy isn’t doing well on numerous fronts, the cedi is depreciating soo fast, the people are going through it.



Joselyn Dumas

A friend of mine came to Ghana for a few weeks and later called me saying…

Joo why is living here soo expensive, for a developing country? wow. How can local businesses thrive? & how can foreign businesses come in and operate successfully?

I was just quiet…

