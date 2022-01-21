5 celebrities who make wearing African print irresistible

Stars in African prints

Some celebrities have done well to keep the ‘Wear Ghana’ initiative alive by wearing locally manufactured clothes in different fashionable styles.



It’s no news the African print has been globally accepted and has been used in so many creative ways by top designers and fashion houses abroad.



Celebrities in the western world have taken a keen interest to promote the culture as a number of them have graced various events wearing the locally manufactured prints to Gala’s, Movie premieres, Charity events among others.

The National Commission on Culture (NCC), launched the Wear Ghana festival in 2021 to promote National Identity and encourage patronage of local fabrics.



Before the launch in 2021, the initiative was promoted by previous governments since 2004 for persons to set Friday aside as a day to promote and wear locally manufactured fabrics.



The “National Friday Wear Programme" aimed at projecting the uniqueness of the Ghanaian local fabric and designs.



Below are five celebrities in Ghana who rocked the African fabric.



Yvonne Nelson





Efia Odo







Efya





Serwaa Amihere







Anita Akuffo



