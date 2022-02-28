5 foods that will aid in fast hair growth

Foods to help hair follicles grow faster

Hair grows continuously and is replaced, but having difficulty growing your hair these days can be easy only if you know the types of foods to eat and the products to use.

Certain nutrients like proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals are especially important for strong, healthy hair.



Eating a varied, nutritious diet can also boost nail and skin health while maintaining hair strength.



The changes will be most noticeable in people who previously had vitamin or nutrient deficiencies. Even so, it may take a while to see the positive results, in terms of hair growth.



According to medicalnewstoday.com, the American Academy of Dermatology, it is estimated that people lose 50 to 100 hairs each day.



Hair normally grows at a rate of approximately a half-inch per month, or six inches a year, says Dr. William Li, a board-certified physician and the author of 'Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself.'

Below are some foods oprahdaily.com has listed to grow human hair faster and thicker.



Eggs



"When it comes to diet, nutritional deficiencies associated with hair loss include low levels of biotin, iron, and vitamin D," says Li.



To replenish many of these nutrients, particularly biotin, add eggs to your regular rotation.



Almonds

A biotin deficiency can cause thinning, says Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, creator of BetterThanDieting.com.



Conversely, adequate biotin intake, one serving of almonds, for example, can thicken hair and even stimulate new growth, leading to silky, strong strands.



Avocado



Avocado provides natural oils that keep hair feeling supple, plus, it helps hair retain moisture, two big reasons you'll find this ingredient in a variety of nourishing DIY hair masks.



It also contains a wealth of nutrients, including vitamins A, B6, D, and E, says Taub-Dix.

Guava



This tropical fruit is packed with vitamin C, which has been shown to help the body produce collagen, a substance that makes hair stronger and less brittle, says Li.



Mango



To coax stem cells to your scalp to speed up growth, try fruits that naturally increase stem cell production in the body, like tropical mango, says Li.