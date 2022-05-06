5 home remedies to firm up sagging breasts

File photo of a woman with firm breast

Having a perky breast is one of the most attractive things you can find on a woman and for other women boost their confidence.

This is the reason many women have resorted to getting surgeries to firm up their breast and also to give them that youthful feel.



Plastic surgeries have their downsides, which is why most women would rather resort to natural remedies to keep their boobs in shape.



Below are five home remedies for beautiful firm breasts according to femina.in:



Magic mix, Egg yolk and cucumber



Applying a mixture of egg yolk and cucumber juice on and around your breasts for 30 minutes before washing it off. Do it once a day for a week to feel the difference.

Eating healthy, try this



It is important to have protein in adequate amount for muscle tightening. Be sure to include lentils, dairy, and eggs in your daily diet. You should also eat foods like cabbage, tomatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, and carrots to get your quota of necessary nutrients like minerals, vitamins, and calcium.



Try ice massage



This may be a little uncomfortable and may literally give you the chills, but it is highly effective. Take a couple of cubes of ice and massage them around your breast in a circular motion for about 1-2 minutes. This will help tighten the muscles there and fight cellulite around the area.



Swimming laps

Only 10-15 minutes in the pool every day can give you the perfect breasts that you always wanted. The exercise will lift the breasts naturally and help tone your muscles.



Goodness of massage



A massage will help relax, firm, and tone up your breast muscles and allow you to check for lumps. Use either almond oil or aloe vera gel for the massage. This will also help increase blood circulation, which in turn will reduce the sagginess.