5 instances where Rev. Obofour has exhibited his 'cash spraying' habit

Anointed Palace Chapel founder, Rev. Obofour

• Obofour has been captured in several instances spraying cash at public functions

• He has been touted as one of the richest pastors in Ghana



• Rev. Obofour usually flaunts his wealth on social media



Asides from being a ‘showstopper’, he makes the cash rain wherever he steps and that has somewhat been his claim to fame.



Rev. Obofuor has in recent times wiped off the popular assertion that men of God must portray utmost modesty wherever they find themselves.



In his quest to change what has been described as the ‘dull-looking' nature of Christianity, the Anointed Palace Church founder seizes every opportunity to showcase his wealth.



It’s either he lines up a convoy full of luxurious cars or he throws away stacks of money like nobody’s business.

It has somewhat become a lifestyle as he has been seen during several public events, particularly weddings and funerals displaying cash.



From weddings to funerals and outdooring, let’s take a look at some instances where Rev Obofour was captured on social media displaying some cash.



Obofour sprays cash at his wife’s father’s funeral



Asides from showing up at the funeral in a long convoy full of luxurious cars, Rev Obofour’s grand entry to his wife’s late father’s funeral at Akrokerri in the Ashanti Region was characterized by the spraying of some cash.







Obofour sprays cash at the naming ceremony of his triplets

In a video that circulated online, Rev Obofour was seen spraying cash at the naming ceremony of his triplets sometime in 2020.



It can be recalled that his wife, Mrs. Ciara Antwi known as Bofowaa welcomed a set of triplets in September 2020.







Obofour Sprays cash at Owusu Bempah’s birthday



At Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah’s 52nd birthday party which took place in August 2021, Rev Obofour was seen spraying cash on the celebrant when he stood up to dance. He also sprayed some cash on his wife after she also mounted the dancefloor.





Obofour sprays cash at Obinim’s father’s funeral



After seemingly settling their differences on live TV, Reverend Obofour who stormed Bishop Daniel Obinim’s father’s funeral on August 28, 2021, showed some love by throwing some stacks of cedi notes on him.



This to some extent is to prove that indeed they have united and renewed their friendship.







Rev Obofour sprays cash at his children’s birthday party



To put smiles on the faces of his children, Rev Obofour showered them with money and gifts during their birthday party which took place sometime in 2020.

Asides from inviting celebrities to grace the occasion, Obofour was captured spraying some cash on his six-year-old daughter, Lawrensia, and his son Obofour Junior.



