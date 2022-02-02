5 natural ways to remove blackheads on the face and nose

Natural remedies to treat blackheads

Blackheads are a type of acne (acne vulgaris), that are open bumps on the skin filled with excess oil and dead skin.

Blackheads aren't pimples.



According to sciencedily.com, women experience acne at higher rates than their male counterparts across all age groups 20 years and older.



For people who worry about the cause of their breakouts, some causes of blackheads are listed below to help them have an idea about their persistent breakouts:



Stress



Hormonal changes



Inheritance



Unclean skin



Cosmetics

Smoking



Alcohol



Caffeine



Medindia.net has listed some natural ways to clear blackheads using easily available ingredients at home.



Tomato Wash







Tomatoes can be found anywhere in Ghana. The natural antiseptic properties in the fruit are used to treat and dry up blackheads.



Method

Take a small tomato, peeled and mashed, then apply it over the blackheads before going to bed. Leave overnight and then wash face with clean water in the morning.



Lemon Scrub







Lemon is another natural ingredient that is effective in treating blackheads. Due to its high pH levels, lemon can decrease oil on the skin and reduce inflammation.



Method



Squeeze a few drops of lemon juice in a bowl, add salt and stir the mixture well. Wash face with warm water and apply the mixture to the blackheads. Leave for some 20 minutes and wash face again with warm water.



Toothpaste Rub





Toothpaste consists of antibacterial components, which eliminates bacteria that create pimples and lighten the dark spots, also improving your tone by lightening the pigmentation on your skin.



Method



Apply a thin layer of toothpaste over the blackheads, leave for 25 minutes and wash the face gently with warm water. Repeat this remedy for two weeks to be free from blackheads.



Honey Massage







Honey contains antioxidants, antiseptic, and antibacterial properties, it helps to rid your skin of blackheads by removing dirt from pores. It then hydrates and tightens skin pores for a clear complexion.



Method



Honey has antiseptic properties that work wonders for both oily skin and blackheads. Apply honey onto the affected area and wash it off with warm water after 15 minutes.

Baking Soda Mask







Baking soda also contains anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. This makes it an ideal ingredient in over-the-counter creams for skin irritation, bug bites, and mild rashes.



Method



Prepare a mixture of baking soda and water to make a paste. Apply gently to the affected part, allow to dry for a few minutes and then rinse it off with warm water to remove away the oil and dirt that cause blackheads.