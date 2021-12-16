5 pictures of Kwaw Kese’s beautiful wife

The beautiful Pokua

Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour is the wife of Ghanaian rapper, Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, popularly known as Kwaw Kese.



The actress has won the hearts of many with her incredible beauty.



The musician's wife turned a year older on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The couple, who have been married for five years, have three children.



Kwaw Kese’s wife is known as Pokua or Poks, a name she got from her role in the popular Ghanaian Television series, Efiewura.



She also owns Poks celebrity waakye, which is popular on social media and among waakye lovers.



