5 popular Hollywood stars who rocked African print

Stars wearing the African print

Hollywood stars spotted in African prints

Lady Gaga rocks wax print



Beyonce stuns in beautiful African wax print



Celebrities in the western world have taken a keen interest to promote the African culture, especially the Black Communities.



Promoting the African culture as a people is far beyond mere marketing, which is why many black communities in the United States are paying tribute to the “African heritage.”



Ghana's government in 2014 launched an initiative for persons to set Friday aside as a day to promote and wear locally manufactured fabrics.

The “National Friday Wear Programme" was aimed at projecting the uniqueness of the Ghanaian local fabric and designs.



One interesting thing people living in the western world do when they visit Ghana and other African countries, is to take with them the cultural artefacts and materials.



These days many Hollywood celebrities do not badge an eye to grace various events wearing the locally manufactured prints from Ghana and other African countries.



Black Hollywood stars have seized the opportunity to do more with their looks than to just appear stunning on a red carpet.



Rihanna was first captured wearing the African print to the White House in 2014, during President Barack Obama’s second term.

Other personalities like the film director Ava DuVernay and actresses Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya, Issa Rae among others also followed.



In today’s list, GhanaWeb has taken a look at five Hollywood stars who rocked the African Print to events.



Check the list below:



Beyonce





Rihanna







Tracee Ellis Ross







Solange Knowles





Lady Gaga



