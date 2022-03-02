5 reasons why you should never skip breakfast

File photo

There are endless reasons why people will skip breakfast. The children, fear of being late for work, busy schedules, meeting targets at work and a host of other reasons.

While it can be easy to skip meals, breakfast is very important if an individual wants to have a good day. There’s a reason the saying “breakfast is the most important meal” is still pervasive to this day.



The simple interpretation is that the first meal must be your biggest one.



A hearty breakfast helps you to get through the day with high energy levels. As the name suggests, breakfast breaks the fasting period of 7-10 hours that the body goes without food or water after dinner.



Here are five reasons why it is important, according to cupitol.com, to never skip breakfast:



Memory improvement

Many people roll out of bed, dazed and possibly a little bit moody. Usually, head straight to work even when not feeling great.



Even when in a hurry, taking a few minutes to eat breakfast can support the body to be more active at work because it has been shown to improve memory.



Obtaining healthy nutrients in the morning helps with short-term and spatial memory for kids and adults.



Eating breakfast regularly can also enhance general concentration. Therefore, kids should focus on balanced meals before school and work.



Decrease inflammation in the body

Skipping a meal in the morning after sleeping all night puts stress on the body. Doing this every day can lead to chronic stress and inflammation in the body.



Inflammation is a normal reaction when your body is fighting an illness, but chronic inflammation can lead to unwanted symptoms. These can include swollen joints, stiffness, and even flu-like symptoms like fever and chills.



Try to focus on foods like eggs, apples, tomatoes, and spinach which are good anti-inflammatories. A lighter option includes yoghurt.



Lower risk for heart disease



Eating breakfast regularly can lower your chances of heart disease. Always skipping breakfast has also been linked to higher rates of obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

As mentioned above, having a meal in the morning improves the nutrients one ingests each day.



As long as you aren’t eating sugary pastries, having a bite to eat in the morning will save the body and your health for years to come.



Get your stomach moving



When sleeping at night, the body technically fasts. Everything is happening more slowly within the body.



Once awake, an individual should strive to get the body up and moving like normal, including digesting some food. Eating a meal first thing can help kickstart this system.

Having a big glass of water right when your are up from bed is equally important. Try to make water the first thing the body ingests each day.



Sets you up for other balanced and healthy meals



One final reason for eating breakfast is that it sets the body up to have a more successful day. When a well-balanced breakfast is ingested, the body is more likely to have a healthy lunch and dinner too.



Getting on the right track right away helps one to continue to make smart choices all day about food and even exercise.



Struggling to know what to eat throughout the day? Consider downloading a meal tracker on a phone. This can help you keep tabs on any nutrient or calorie goals you are working towards.