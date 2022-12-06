5 simple gifts to get loved one's this Christmas under GH¢300

File photo of a wrapped gift

With Christmas approaching, the clock is ticking for you to give your loved ones the perfect, specially selected gift that will make their Christmas more special.

After all, who wants a last-minute generic gift from their neighbourhood gift shop? The effort you put into the present, by personalizing, it makes it one-of-a-kind.



Although a personalized gift sounds wonderful, studies and work consume the majority of the day.



It can be difficult to select Christmas gifts for all of your friends and family. As a result, GhanaWeb has compiled a list of 5 Christmas gift ideas to save you time while making your loved ones feel on top of the world!



What are you waiting for? It's time to spread joy and love everywhere you go.



Gift Card





A gift card is one of the best Christmas gift ideas because you don't have to choose a gift based on your loved one's preferences, but you still end up giving a great gift that will benefit them.



Giving a gift card means giving them money to spend on whatever they want, which is a great gift for someone picky and indecisive.



Red Wine







If you are visiting friends for Christmas dinner, bringing a bottle of the finest red wine available is an excellent Christmas gift idea because it demonstrates that you care enough about the hosts to assist them in caring for visitors.



Jewellery





Because the best gifts sometimes come in small packages! Give your friends or family members a delicate piece of jewellery they will cherish for years.



Surprise them with a pair of glistening earrings, a delicate necklace, or a delicate bracelet. If you want to wear matching pieces, you can have them customized.



Cross-body bag







Whether you're looking for Christmas ideas for men or women, a cross-body bag will meet all of your needs.

It's fashionable, comfortable, and functional! Furthermore, it is available in a variety of designs and colours, allowing you to select the one that best suits your personality. There's something for everyone, whether they prefer solid colours or quirky prints.



A cake jar with a sweet note







Giving your sweetheart a customized cake is one way to make them feel special. You can print their favourite photo on the cake. They will smile when they see the photo on the cake and don't forget a sweet note with sincere words.



