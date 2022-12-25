0
Menu
Entertainment

5 things to expect at ‘Freedom Wave’ Concert

Medikal Shatta Wale Vcbfgjgefbe.png Shatta Wale and Medikal

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall act, Shatta Wale and rapper, Medikal are set to hold the second edition of their #FreedomWaveConcert today, Sunday, December 25th at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Arguably the show promises to be one of the most patronized music concerts in Ghana this year as it features two musicians with some of the largest followings in Ghana and also because it is a free concert.

To ensure readers are not taken by surprise at events that may occur at and related to the show, GhanaWeb brings you a list of five things fans should expect at the #FreedomWaveConcert.

A great show and solid performance

Although the headlining acts for #FreedomWaveConcert are Shatta Wale and Medikal, the show promises to be a star-studded one, as other popular and up-and-coming artistes will pass through to give fans very brief performances.

Shatta Wale is arguably one of the best stage performances in Ghana. His music is loved and known to many, his ability to also move his fans to his will is one thing that would make the show spectacular. The show would most likely be patronized by millennials, most of whom love the songs and style of rapper Medikal. Simply put, it is going to be a great show because, the fans can relate to, and like the songs that will be performed at the concert.

Tight security

Due to the anticipated large number of people attending the show, a significant number of Ghana Police Service personnel will be dispatched to ensure the safety of music fans' lives and property. Private security personnel are also expected at the event.

Drug abuse and petty theft cases

Over the years, some music lovers who have patronized shows by Shatta Wale, Medikal, and some others have complained of excessive use of illicit drugs by some fans and also petty theft.

After such mega shows, some negative comments from face were, “It was a great show, but I promise I could smell weed in the air at all times”.

And some fans took to social media after shows to lament of their stolen items. It would happen, so be safe out there!

The Accra Sports Stadium may be filled

On paid shows, Shatta Wale and Medikal both pull very large crowds.

EAN/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo