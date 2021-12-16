5 times Nana Ama McBrown 'slayed' on her show

Actress and TV host, Nana Ama McBrown

Actress Nana Ama McBrown-Mensah, the host of United Showbiz, is known to be one of Ghana's most talented personalities and her fans say she can never go wrong with an outfit.

Apart from acting, this 360-woman can also sing and perform with a live band effortless. Over the years, Nana Ama's weekly entertainment show, United Showbiz has become a favourite of many.



Each week, the television host puts extra effort into her look.



According to viewers, Nana Ama Mcbrown remains one of the most fashionable TV presenters.



She has promoted local fashion designers who style her on United Showbiz.



Check out 5 favourite looks from Nana Ama McBrown below:

















