5 ways physical touch can become the love language your relationship needs

A little touch here and there can make a difference in your relationship

Generally, there are five ways in which a person loves to receive love: words of affirmation, physical touch, quality time, receiving gifts, and acts of service. Once you know how your partner wants to be loved, it’s easy to be romantic towards them and be satisfied that, your gestures are fully appreciated.

Physical touch is a lot more than sex as some people think. If your partner’s love language is Physical Touch, this includes physical affection through hugs, kisses, sex and cuddling among others.



Here’s how to express your love towards your partner even without sex.



1. Experiment with non-sexual touch



Non sexual touches include hugs from behind, just placing your legs on theirs, putting your head on their shoulders while pressing your phone, placing your head on their thighs and others. It doesn’t have to have any sexual denotation; just touch them. We used the word experiment because, once you keep doing this, your partner will tell you or you’ll figure out which ones they really like and want you to do more often even if all of them make them feel good.



2. Be mindful about how you touch others



Something as simple as a brush on your partner’s shoulders can make them feel all the love they have for you. Imagine if you do that with someone else. It will make the gesture feel less special. If you have a particular touch you use with your partner, try not to use it with any other person.

3. Comfortable level of PDA



Not a lot of people are comfortable watching PDAs, especially when it’s in front of them. You don’t need to do too much. A slightly longer hug, the occasional squeezing of their palms, the slight stroke of their beard or brush of their cheek. It’s always the little things.



4. Cuddling as often as you can



Cuddling is one of the easiest way to please someone with this love language. You don’t even have to be doing anything together. You just need to be all cuddled up and be doing your separate things.



5. Ask for feedback



Ask your partner if they have certain touches they like more than others so you know which ones you should be mindful of doing with any of your friends unknowingly. Also, feedback helps you establish boundaries for them and for you. Through this, you’ll find out that even the barest minimum for you does wonders for your partner.