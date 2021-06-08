5 ways to wear chunky sneakers in style

Lady rocking her chunky sneakers with a silk dress and side bag

Chunky sneakers are statement pieces. They make noise on their own because of how they look and you don’t need to do too much with them.

For first time wearers, it might be a little uncomfortable because of their heavy platforms but once you get a hang of it, you’ll be fine.



Here are a few ways to explore styling your chunky sneakers.



1. Wear it with suits







With this first style, we want you to think outside the box for a second.

What better way to style an unconventional sneaker than to style it in an unconventional way?



Instead of wearing it with an outfit that people expect you to wear it with, why not wear it with something that feels the total opposite of what they’re “meant” to be worn with; like a suit.







2. Long loose pants





You may have noticed with our first point that chunky sneakers pair very well with long pants. With this style, you don’t need a whole suit. Just wear your loose pants or suit pants for a more vintage vibe.



3. Lose flare jeans







By now you can see the picture we are going for. For a more retro style, get lose flare jeans, pair it with a cropped top or tuck in a t-shirt. Wear your sneakers and get an underarm bag to complete the look.



4. Dresses or skirts





These sneakers go well especially with those long silk/satin slip dresses. If you want to make a statement with your outfit, you know what to do.



5. Biker shorts







Biker shorts are perfect with chunky sneakers. You just have to either style up the look like wearing the shorts with a blazer or styling it down to look athletic like pairing it with T-shirts and a waist bag.

We hope these gave you more ideas on how to style the chunky sneakers taking up space in your shoe rack.